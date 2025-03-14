A New Way to Live in Guatemala

Since its inception in 2003, Grupo Cayalá has set ambitious goals to transform Guatemala’s urban landscape. The flagship project, Ciudad Cayalá, is designed as a “model city” that draws inspiration from traditional cities with strong community ties, walkable neighborhoods, and accessible public spaces. Grupo Cayalá’s master plan goes beyond architecture to create a fully integrated environment that reflects a deep-rooted commitment to Guatemalan culture, community, and sustainability.

Building a Modern Urban Hub

Ciudad Cayalá is the embodiment of Grupo Cayalá’s “ideal city” model, which focuses on a unique “super mixed-use” concept. This includes a blend of commercial, residential, and recreational spaces, all within a 15-minute walk, thereby promoting ease of access and a strong sense of community. From offices and hotels to soccer fields and shopping areas, Cayalá’s expansive design serves both residents and tourists.

The city’s design is particularly focused on security, integrating spaces that foster activity at all hours, whether it’s offices bustling during weekdays or restaurants filled on weekends. “The presence of people at different times helps create a safe environment, as 90% of security is perception,” says CEO Héctor Leal.

Sustainability and Innovation

Every aspect of Ciudad Cayalá’s development, from its architectural planning to waste management, is designed to reduce its ecological footprint. The layout encourages walking and cycling, while construction materials are sourced locally to minimize transportation emissions. In its buildings, Cayalá employs energy-efficient fixtures like LED lighting and water-conserving systems.

The city’s waste treatment plant processes 70% of all waste generated, ensuring that only 30% goes to landfills. Moreover, Cayalá’s water management system includes digital water meters and real-time monitoring, a sophisticated approach that Grupo Cayalá has taken further by collaborating with a Swiss university to refine water treatment processes to support aquatic life in treated water. “Our goal is to reach a level of treatment where we can use the water for fish breeding, showing our commitment to sustainability,” Leal explains.

Economic Impact and Job Creation

With a cumulative investment exceeding $750 million, Grupo Cayalá has significantly impacted Guatemala’s economy. This investment has revitalized the construction sector, generating over 3,000 direct jobs for families. Beyond temporary roles in construction, Cayalá has created a wide array of permanent jobs within its commercial spaces, offices, and hotels. The area now boasts an estimated 5,000 permanent employees, nearly doubling from the 2,800 reported in a census four years ago. “Cayalá has boosted the value of properties and fueled the development of the region at unprecedented speed,” says Leal.

A Cultural Initiative

Through various cultural and social initiatives, the Group aims to foster national pride and community cohesion. Notably, Cayalá hosts events that celebrate Guatemalan traditions, including holiday celebrations in September and December that draw both locals and international visitors. “We wanted to create a space where people could come together and celebrate their heritage,” Leal says.

The company’s impact also extends to nearby communities, as with its transformation of the Santa Rosita school, where the student body grew from 60 to nearly 800. Programs now cover education through secondary school and offer technical training opportunities, significantly improving prospects for local youth.

A Special People

Looking ahead, Grupo Cayalá has plans to replicate its success. While expanding Ciudad Cayalá’s unique model to other regions in Guatemala or abroad presents challenges, the company is actively pursuing strategic partnerships to bring this vision to new markets. “Creating communities, not just buildings, requires careful planning and commitment, and we’re excited to explore these possibilities,” Leal shares.

With its geographic proximity to the U.S. and a rising interest in nearshoring, is emerging as an attractive investment destination. In addition to a flourishing real estate market, Guatemala’s natural assets, such as Tikal and Lake Atitlán, offer tourism potential ripe for development. “People here are truly special, and I am certain that investors will be impressed with the potential they’ll find,” Leal concludes.

