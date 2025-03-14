A Panamerican Business School Pioneering the Future of Education

A highly respected Guatemalan business leader and philanthropist, Dr. Marisabel Nájera is the driving force behind Panamerican Business School ’s transformation into a global educational powerhouse. Serving as the President of the Board at Panamerican Business School, Chancellor and President of the Advisory Council at Panamerican University, and President of the American Foundation for Development and Entrepreneurship (FUNDADE), her leadership has shaped the strategic direction of these institutions. “Our mission is to prepare students for a world in constant transformation by equipping them with the skills needed to thrive,” explains Dr. Nájera.

Under her guidance, Panamerican Business School has become known for its innovative approach to business education, focused on preparing students to meet future demands while contributing to social and economic development across the region.

Expanding Global Reach

In 2023-2024, the school achieved significant milestones, including expanding its academic programs internationally and growing its student community. Through the FUNDADE Foundation, led by Dr. Nájera, more than $30.5 million in scholarships have been awarded, benefiting over 10,000 students, many of whom come from underserved communities. Furthermore, strategic partnerships, such as the agreement with the government of El Salvador, have opened new avenues for training in emerging technologies and created scholarship opportunities for the Salvadoran diaspora. “Education transforms lives, and we are dedicated to making it accessible to all who seek it,” Dr. Nájera affirms.

Vision for 2030

Today, the school is adapting its programs to prepare students for careers in fields such as urban agriculture, genomic counseling, virtual reality experience design, autonomous vehicle engineering, and ethics in artificial intelligence, with a vision of a future education centered around technological advancements and evolving workforce needs. “We anticipate that employers will increasingly seek professionals with specialized skills for roles that don’t yet exist,” she explains.

This approach aligns with the growing trend of Skills First, in which traditional academic credentials take a backseat to verified skills and capabilities. “We are committed to preparing our students for a world where their skills, not just their degrees, will define their success,” Dr. Nájera adds.

A New Approach to Educational Design

Panamerican Business School has redefined how programs are structured, focusing on personalized education. The institution integrates extended periods for skill discovery and calibration, sequencing content to develop specific sub-skills. The curriculum incorporates STEAM subjects (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) alongside a strong emphasis on mental and emotional well-being. “Our goal is to develop well-rounded professionals who can not only meet market demands but also lead fulfilling lives,” says Dr. Nájera.

Challenges and Opportunities in Education

Dr. Nájera emphasizes that one of the biggest challenges facing educational institutions is creating professionals who are both versatile and specialized. The school’s approach is designed to meet this challenge by offering students technical expertise without losing sight of essential human virtues and multicultural competencies. “We aim to train leaders who can navigate the technical complexities of the modern world while also understanding the importance of empathy, ethics, and global awareness,” she explains.

Transforming the Role of the Teacher

As artificial intelligence and data sciences continue to shape the educational landscape, Panamerican Business School anticipates a significant shift in the role of teachers. By 2030, the institution expects teachers to primarily serve as mentors and designers of learning experiences, focusing on personalized feedback and ensuring the effectiveness of educational systems. “Our teachers will move away from lecturing to become facilitators of learning, guiding students through adaptive, data-driven systems,” Dr. Nájera says.

Technological Integration for Enhanced Learning

The future of education at the school is deeply intertwined with technology. The institution envisions a future where high-definition virtual environments and metaverse ecosystems play a central role in learning. AI-powered assessment centers will provide real-time analysis of students’ learning progress, helping educators deliver tailored educational experiences that meet individual learning styles. “Our ultimate goal is not just to educate”, Dr. Nájera concludes, “but to inspire a new generation of leaders who will innovate, adapt, and create meaningful change in the world.”

