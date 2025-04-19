Bened Biomedical Supports Neurological Conditions With Psychobiotics

Founded in 2015, Taiwan-based Bened Biomedical has emerged as a global leader in the rapidly growing psychobiotics industry. One of its founders, Professor Ying-Chieh Tsai (National Yang-Ming University), has spent decades studying fermentation and probiotics. It was in his lab where Bened Biomedical’s first psychobiotic, L. plantarum PS128, was isolated from fermented vegetables.

Bened Biomedical’s journey is a testament to the power of scientific precision and strategic vision. The company, also co-founded by Frankie Cheng, Chairman and CEO, alongside Enchia Tsai, Executive Director, is rooted in cutting-edge research and a mission to address neurological conditions through unique, effective solutions.

What Are Psychobiotics?

Psychobiotics are live bacteria (probiotics) that, when ingested in adequate amounts, confer mental or neurological health benefits. Research has increasingly shown that good mental health comes not just from our environment, lifestyle, and relationships, but also from the bacteria in our gut. As such, psychobiotics have piqued interest from researchers worldwide as they seek to uncover more about how these microorganisms might be able to shape our biology, psychology and behavior.

Groundbreaking Psychobiotics Achievements

Bened Biomedical has pushed boundaries in the psychobiotics field, earning recognition as one of the top three companies worldwide. Over the past year, the company recorded an impressive 80% growth in revenue. Bened Biomedical’s flagship strain PS128 is a psychobiotic developed through extensive research into the gut-brain axis (GBA) – a relatively new scientific field exploring the connection between gut microbiota and neurological health. The company’s focus on conditions such as autism, anxiety, and Parkinson’s disease places it at the intersection of healthcare innovation and unmet neurological needs.

“L. plantarum PS128 is unique, and effective in supporting the gut-brain axis,” Cheng explains. This differentiation has helped Bened Biomedical establish a foothold in more than 60 countries, catering to a growing global demand for evidence-based, natural solutions for neurological health.

The U.S. Market: A Cornerstone of Growth

In 2022, Bened Biomedical began expanding into the U.S. with the acquisition of Oryx Biomedical, now Bened Life. Bened Life offers the medical food Neuralli MP featuring the probiotic L. plantarum PS128.

Bened Life has a strong commitment to listening to and partnering with the people in the communities they serve. Many Bened Life employees are neurodivergent themselves or have family members who are neurodivergent or living with neurological conditions. Bened Life has grown to contribute 40% of Bened Biomedical’s total revenue, making the U.S. the company’s largest market.

“There are diverse communities of people with unmet neurological and mental health needs that are looking for effective options to support their health or the health of loved ones. At Bened Life, we believe that safe and effective microbiome solutions are part of the answer,” comments David Lee, Chief Operating Officer of Bened Life.

Commitment to Quality and Transformative Impact

Bened Biomedical is driven by a singular mission: to create social impact for individuals with neurological conditions. This commitment is reflected in every aspect of its operations, from rigorous clinical studies to customer-focused feedback loops that drive continuous product development.

The company’s direct-to-consumer model exemplifies this dedication. By maintaining direct dialogue with customers, Bened Biomedical gains invaluable insights into their needs and experiences. “Understanding how people use our products and their feedback allows us to enhance existing solutions and create new ones,” Cheng notes.

This mission-centric approach is complemented by Bened Biomedical’s investment in quality and innovation. Its decision to base operations in Taipei Bioinnovation Park – a hub for leading biotech firms – illustrates the company’s commitment to being at the forefront of scientific advancement. Proximity to research institutions like Academia Sinica enables Bened Biomedical to stay connected to cutting-edge developments while fostering an environment of collaboration and growth.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for Global Leadership

As Bened Biomedical celebrates its 10-year anniversary, the company’s trajectory is clear: sustained growth through science, innovation, and strategic expansion. By combining its expertise in psychobiotics with a forward-looking strategy, Bened Biomedical is well-positioned to lead the global market in addressing neurological health challenges.

Bened remains committed to investing in new product development within the gut-brain axis framework, recognizing that neurological conditions remain a largely underserved area in modern medicine. This focus aligns with its long-term vision of becoming a leading force in psychobiotics. As part of its global expansion, the company is also exploring additional markets, ensuring that more people worldwide have access to clinically backed, non-pharmaceutical dietary support for mental and neurological health.

“Our unique science and trusted brand give us the foundation to continue creating transformative solutions for people around the world,” Cheng affirms.