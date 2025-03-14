Building a Legacy in Guatemala’s Pharmaceutical Industry

Founded in 1992, Pharmalat emerged as one of Guatemala’s most innovative pharmaceutical companies, driven by the vision of its founder, Héctor Humberto Paredes, after overcoming significant personal challenges. From humble beginnings in a small village, Paredes worked his way up in the pharmaceutical industry, determined to create a company that would make a difference. “He always wanted to escape poverty, and his success story is an inspiration to all of us,” shares his son and company CEO Héctor René Paredes.

Innovation from the Start

Pharmalat’s early days were shaped by innovation and creativity. The company’s first success came when it introduced a 400-milligram deworming pill, a single-dose solution that quickly became a hit. “My father was always doing things differently. He was the first to innovate by creating a one-dose 400-milligram pill when everyone else was offering two doses of 200 milligrams,” explains Paredes. The initial success of this product laid the foundation for the company’s growth, which has continued to build on a legacy of innovation.

All About Research

Pharmalat’s growth over the past few decades has been anchored in its commitment to research and development. The journey began when Paredes’ grandmother, the mother of the founder, passed away from cancer, igniting her son’s passion for innovation in cancer treatment. “After my grandmother passed away, my father vowed to focus on research. He started investigating the potential of natural molecules, and that’s how our research department was born,” says Paredes.

The company has conducted extensive research on the molecules in natural plants, such as muricatenol from soursop and betalain from beets, which have cancer-fighting properties. Pharmalat has invested heavily in identifying these biomolecules, and their ongoing research has already led to the development of Oconex, their flagship cancer treatment product, which has been in the market for the past 8-10 years. “We have resolved many cancer cases, even though Oconex isn’t officially registered as a cancer drug,” adds Paredes.

Preventive Care

Starting with an adjuvant cancer treatment focus, Pharmalat has expanded its scope to preventive medicine. The company has launched a line of research-based products targeting pre-diabetes and metabolic syndrome, recognizing the growing market for preventive care. “We realized that prevention is key. Many people are diagnosed as pre-diabetic, and with the right product, we can reverse that condition,” says Paredes. Pharmalat’s preventive products aim to address the root causes of diseases, rather than just treating symptoms, a philosophy that sets the company apart from others in the region.

The Future

Pharmalat’s expansion plans are equally ambitious. The company is already present in five Central American countries, including Panama and the Dominican Republic, and aims to grow its footprint to 12 countries within the next few years. Additionally, the company’s online store has begun serving global markets, shipping products to countries like the United States, India, Brazil, and Argentina. “We’ve realized that the global market is ready for our products, and now is the time to push forward with a more structured approach,” Paredes explains.

Having People’s Back

Pharmalat’s impact is not only limited to its commercial success; the company is also deeply committed to social responsibility. Through its medical clinics, the company provides treatment to those who cannot afford its products, while also conducting studies to track the progress of patients with serious conditions like cancer and diabetes. “We’re proud of our clinics, where we offer support to people who wouldn’t normally have access to these treatments,” says Paredes.

Pharmalat’s dedication to research, innovation, and social impact has positioned it as a leader in Guatemala’s pharmaceutical industry. With ambitious plans for expansion and a focus on groundbreaking treatments, the company is set to continue its legacy of improving lives in Guatemala and beyond.

