Transforming Tradition into Innovation

Founded in Taiwan in 1936, Chung Mei Pharmaceutical combines a legacy of ethical manufacturing with a vision for innovation, positioning itself as a transformative force in Taiwan’s healthcare sector and beyond. Under the leadership of chairman Dr. Alexander Lin and chief brand officer I-Ling Lin, the company, now in its fourth generation, is redefining its future.

From Local to Global

Ranked among the top three over-the-counter (OTC) manufacturers in Taiwan by IQVIA in 2023, Chung Mei has expanded its focus from generic drugs to high-value products. “We’re moving beyond copying existing generics,” said Alexander Lin. The company has developed oncology health supplements informed by 8,000 hours of interviews with cancer patients, offering alternatives like savory soups instead of the traditionally sweet protein drinks.

Beyond OTC products, Chung Mei has ventured into medical devices targeting Taiwan’s rapidly aging population. Their portfolio includes dental adhesives, wound care products, and waterproof protection films. The company’s partnership with leading institutions such as Academia Sinica and the Development Center for Biotechnology (DCB) has also yielded significant advancements, including the development of DCB-BO130, a novel drug initially targeting melanoma, now showing efficacy in colon and breast cancer.

A cornerstone of Chung Mei’s future lies in its new manufacturing facility, set to break ground in 2025. Integrating continuous manufacturing technology, this state-of-the-art plant promises an 50% reduction in operating costs, 60% reduction in waste, 80% reduction in manufacturing and testing cycle time, and a 66% reduction in time from testing to release, and an 80% cut in carbon emissions. “We aim to be the first in Taiwan’s pharmaceutical industry to implement this smart manufacturing process,” Lin notes, aligning the company with global sustainability trends.

This initiative complements their broader rebranding strategy, aimed at reshaping the company’s image. With Taiwan transitioning into a “super-aging” society, Chung Mei plans to empower consumers with products and knowledge to promote self-care, easing the burden on families and the healthcare system.

Expanding Horizons

North America is a key target for Chung Mei’s expansion. Although the company currently collaborates with Canada’s Pharmascience, plans are underway to establish a U.S. subsidiary to tap into its vast healthcare market. “North America offers the strongest research facilities and opportunities for collaboration,” Lin emphasized. Chung Mei seeks partnerships in R&D and aims to leverage AI for drug development and market analysis, accelerating innovation.

Through its commitment to high-quality, ethically manufactured products, Chung Mei has maintained trust across generations. Chung Mei Pharmaceutical’s journey exemplifies how a legacy company can transform itself, blending tradition with forward-thinking strategies to create lasting impact in a changing world. “We want to be seen as a warm, innovative pharmaceutical company with a human touch,” I-Ling concludes with a confident smile.