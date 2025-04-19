Precision Medicine, AI and Smart Exosomes: How Taiwan is Reshaping Global Healthcare

In central Taiwan, one of Asia’s most technologically advanced hospitals is setting new standards in precision medicine, digital transformation and biomedical innovation, attracting attention from U.S. clinical researchers and global pharmaceutical partners.

Founded in 1958, China Medical University Hospital (CMUH) operates a 2,062-bed facility, managing 200,000 outpatient visits, 11,000 emergency cases and 5,900 surgeries every month. The hospital’s consistent innovation has earned it a place on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2023-2024 and World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2024-2025.

“Since 2017, we’ve built a comprehensive digital framework that meets the highest international standards,” says Dr. Wei-Cheng Chen, Chief Secretary of CMUH. The hospital holds four major HIMSS certifications – INFRAM Stage 7, EMRAM Stage 7, AMAM Stage 7 and DIAM Stage 6 – making it the only hospital in Taiwan with this complete set. In 2023, CMUH also topped the Digital Health Indicator, becoming the highest-ranked hospital globally and the only Asian institution to achieve this.

This digital infrastructure directly supports CMUH’s leadership in CAR-T therapy, medical AI, and exosome research, all areas where the hospital is pushing the boundaries of clinical science. “We developed the first allogeneic CAR-BiTE GDT therapy for solid tumors, moving beyond liquid cancers into much harder-to-treat areas,” explains Dr. Der-Yang Cho, Superintendent of CMUH. The therapy has already secured FDA approval for clinical trials.

Medical AI also plays a central role, supporting diagnostics, risk prediction, and treatment planning across departments. “From real-time sepsis prediction to AI-assisted ICD coding, our systems help doctors make faster, better decisions every day,” says Chen.

Among CMUH’s most ambitious innovations is its work with Smart Exosomes, redefining these cellular vesicles as precision drug carriers. “Our exosomes can deliver DNA, RNA, peptides and proteins directly to targeted organs, from the brain to the heart, enhancing efficacy by up to 90 times while reducing side effects,” says Cho.

CMUH’s commitment to innovation is reflected in its unmatched 17 awards at the 21st Taiwan National Innovation Awards and 35 honors at the 24th National Healthcare Quality Awards, making it the most awarded hospital in both competitions.

“Following the model of Mayo Clinic, we send our doctors to top 10 global hospitals to master advanced techniques, ensuring that talent drives innovation,” says Cho. “Talent is very important. We want to lead Taiwan by focusing on both talent and new technology.”