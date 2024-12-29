Connecting Cambodia to the Future

Offering cutting-edge technology, reliable infrastructure, and transformative contributions to the nation’s digital economy, Smart Axiata has been at the forefront of Cambodia’s telecommunications and digital technology evolution.

A Leading Telecom Giant in Cambodia

Since its inception in 2009, Smart Axiata has grown to become one of the most prominent and influential telecom providers and builders of infrastructure in Cambodia. Starting with a merger between Smart Mobile and Hello, it later became part of the Axiata Group, a major Asian telecommunications company. This strategic consolidation catapulted Smart Axiata into becoming a dominant force in the Cambodian market. By 2023, the company reached an impressive milestone of 8 million customers, marking its presence in all 25 provinces and covering 93% of the population with 4G and 99% with 2G.

“We have made tremendous progress by expanding our infrastructure and ensuring that even remote areas of Cambodia have access to reliable connectivity,” says Ziad Shatara, CEO of Smart Axiata.

It’s All About Innovation

Smart Axiata is well known for its infrastructure investments and technological innovations. The company was the first to launch 4G services in 2014 and has continued to push boundaries by introducing revolutionary services to the Cambodian market. A significant moment in their history was partnering with Apple as an official distributor, bringing cutting-edge technology to Cambodia’s growing digital market.

The company’s expansion is not just limited to mobile networks. In recent years, Smart Axiata has diversified its services to include cybersecurity solutions. “We’ve built a robust infrastructure to safeguard our customers’ data, and now we can offer this security as a service. It’s a big step forward for us,” Shatara notes.

In 2023, the company saw remarkable financial growth and substantial customer growth, and reached 84% in employee satisfaction, a success by any record.

“We’re not just growing in numbers, but we’re growing in the right way, with a strong focus on employee satisfaction and customer service,” Shatara explains.

A Prosperous Cambodia for Everyone

Smart Axiata’s role in the Cambodian economy is undeniable. The company contributes 1.4% as Gross Value Added to the country’s GDP, highlighting its economic impact. But beyond this contribution, the company is committed to being an ethical player in the market. “We are almost obsessed with compliance and meeting global standards”, says Shatara. “Every year, we invest in training our team members in areas like anti-bribery and compliance.”

The company’s investment in Cambodia goes beyond just telecommunications. Smart Axiata has consistently worked towards advancing Cambodia’s digital society, introducing initiatives such as Smart for Business, a portfolio of telecom and ICT solutions more accessible to SMEs and with no large up-front investments. It was Smart Axiata’s infrastructure and its excellent coverage and connectivity that allowed for the introduction of QR code payments in the country, a true financial revolution.

“One of our proudest moments was enabling digital payments on a reliable network. It revolutionized how Cambodians conduct transactions, allowing everyone to participate in the digital economy, which promotes financial inclusion,” Shatara says.

Commitment to Sustainability

As part of its commitment to sustainability, the company has set an ambitious target to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This goal is backed by partnerships with green energy companies and a concerted effort to transition toward electric vehicles for its fleet.

As part of this admirable effort, the company has made significant strides toward reducing its carbon footprint. Over 1,500 of its sites are now equipped with solar energy systems, and the company has adopted eco-friendly practices across its operations. “If you come to our offices at lunchtime, you’ll see lights and computers turned off, anything not being used. We’re very mindful of energy consumption,” Shatara shares.

Cambodians of the Future

Smart Axiata’s commitment to the Cambodian community is most visible through its education and entrepreneurship initiatives. One of its flagship projects, the SmartStart Unipreneur Learning Platform (ULP) involves working with Impact Hub Phnom Penh, a social enterprise, with support from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications to introduce entrepreneurship skills into the university curriculum. This initiative is now active in 16 universities, and in 2024, it is expected to benefit around 2,500 students.

“We are proud to support education in Cambodia. Teaching entrepreneurship skills at the university level ensures that young Cambodians have the tools they need to build a future for themselves,” says Shatara.

In addition to their participation in UNESCO educational initiatives such as the Basic Education Equivalency Programme (BEEP), in collaboration with the Ministries of Youth and Sport and of Labor and Vocational Training, the company is deeply involved in vocational training, targeting vulnerable populations like school dropouts and prison inmates. The goal is to provide them with the skills necessary to reintegrate into society and find meaningful employment.

“This project helps close the gap in literacy and digital literacy. It’s not just an economic investment but a social one, as it promotes engagement and security,” Shatara adds.

Betting on the Culture

Smart Axiata is also a firm believer in nurturing local entrepreneurship. Through its investment fund, the company has supported Cambodian startups that create jobs and promote innovation. A prime example is NHAM24, Cambodia’s leading food delivery platform, which Smart Axiata backed from its early days. “Our fund is designed to encourage local entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life. NHAM24 is a success story that proves that innovation can thrive in Cambodia,” Shatara says.

Cultural investment is another area where the company has left its mark. Through “Pleng”, a music streaming platform, Smart Axiata has given Cambodian artists a platform to showcase their talent. The app allows local artists to monetize their music, ensuring that Cambodian culture continues to flourish in the digital age.

“We didn’t just want Cambodians listening to international musicians. We wanted to promote local talent and give them a chance to compete in that stage,” Shatara explains.

The Future: AI, Cybersecurity, and Technological Advancements

Looking ahead, Smart Axiata is exploring the vast potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the telecom sector. The company is investing in AI-driven network solutions, self-healing systems, and service bots to improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

“AI presents us with a great opportunity for growth. Each operator is now adapting AI in different ways, and we are excited about what the future holds,” Shatara shared.

In today’s increasingly digital world, data security has become the cornerstone of trust between companies and their customers. Smart Axiata has made significant investments in building a robust security infrastructure that not only protects the company’s internal data but also safeguards the personal information of its millions of customers.

This commitment to security is central to the company’s operations, ensuring that users feel safe when using its services.

“We understand that in the age of data, customers need to feel secure. Our investment in cybersecurity is a pillar upon which the whole company stands, ensuring that their data is never mishandled, lost, or stolen,” Shatara emphasizes.

Looking to the future, Smart Axiata’s new projects, including those involving artificial intelligence, will continue to prioritize data protection. AI-driven solutions are being designed with security in mind, guaranteeing that customers can trust the company to keep their data safe.

“We are excited about the opportunities AI brings, but we also know that data security is paramount. Every new development, especially in AI, will focus on ensuring our customers’ safety,” Shatara says.

With 15 years of experience in Cambodia, Smart Axiata is well-positioned to continue leading the way in digital transformation, and its journey from a mobile operator to a key player in Cambodia’s digital transformation is a testament to its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment. Through its investments in infrastructure, sustainability, and community projects, the company is not only shaping the future of telecommunications in Cambodia but also playing a critical role in the country’s social and economic development.

“Cambodia is a well-connected economy with a business-friendly environment, and we see so much potential here,” Shatara concludes with a smile, “we want to be part of this country’s growth story for a long time to come.”

