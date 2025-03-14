Guatemala is entering the world stage with renewed interest in industrial growth and export expansion. At the heart of this transformation are key players like CMI, BDG, Productos del Aire, Combex-Im, Cuatro Pinos Cooperative and Exportaciones Chanin, whose innovations and contributions are driving progress in their respective fields.

CMI: Building a Legacy of Expansion and Sustainability in Latin America

With a strategic focus on growth, diversification and social & environmental sustainability, CMI is not only reinforcing its position as a leading investment corporation but creating a long-term value and life changing opportunities for all.

Its operations are divided into two major business groups, CMI Food and CMI Capital, with Juan José Gutiérrez and Juan Luis Bosch as chairmans, respectively. CMI Food is one of the largest food producers in the region, specializing in wheat and corn flour milling, pasta and cookie production, poultry, pork, sausage manufacturing, animal and pet food, and its successful restaurant industry, which includes the iconic Pollo Campero chain.

CMI’s holistic approach to growth has been key to the company’s success as a regional market leader and is a testament to its vision of creating a sustainable and inclusive future for Latin America.

BDG: Driving Digital Transformation in Guatemala and Beyond

From a small office in Guatemala to a regional tech powerhouse, Business Development Group (BDG) is redefining digital transformation across Latin America. As a leader in Business Process Management (BPM), robotic process automation (RPA), and video compression solutions, BDG has rapidly expanded its influence across industries.

Beyond finance and retail, BDG competes with top tech firms from Argentina, Uruguay, and Costa Rica, solidifying its position as a key player in the region. With ambitious expansion plans in Mexico and the U.S., BDG is poised to further accelerate digital transformation and innovation across Latin America.

Productos del Aire: Powering Industry with Innovation

For decades, Productos del Aire has been a cornerstone of Guatemala’s industrial sector, supplying essential industrial gases to a wide range of industries, from healthcare to manufacturing. The company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability has set a benchmark for local industries looking to modernize while minimizing environmental impact.

A true pioneer Guatemalan institution, Productos del Aire has set the highest standards of innovation, quality and safety for medical and industrial gas products and services in Central America.

As Guatemala’s industrial sector grows, Productos del Aire’s role in supporting operations across key sectors—such as agriculture, construction, and pharmaceuticals—remains indispensable. By ensuring a steady supply of high-quality products, the company is contributing to the country’s overall competitiveness in the regional market.

Combex-Im: The Backbone of Export Expansion

Guatemala’s export economy has experienced steady growth, thanks in large part to the efficient operations of Combex-Im , the country’s leading air cargo handler. Situated at La Aurora International Airport, Combex-Im facilitates the movement of goods to markets across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, making it an essential partner for Guatemalan exporters.

The company’s investments in state-of-the-art logistics and cold chain infrastructure have been a game-changer for perishable exports like fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers. By maintaining quality standards and ensuring timely deliveries, Combex-Im has helped local producers penetrate demanding global markets.

With exports accounting for a significant share of Guatemala’s GDP, Combex-Im continues to be a driving force in enhancing the country’s trade capabilities and global reach.

Cuatro Pinos Cooperative: Growing Guatemala’s Future Through Sustainable Agriculture

Uniting over 4,000 producers to export high-quality produce while promoting sustainability, education, and community empowerment, Cuatro Pinos Cooperative has transformed Guatemala’s agricultural landscape.

Founded in 1979, Cuatro Pinos Cooperative now serves well-known clients in the U.S. and Canada, maintaining strong commitments to sustainability. “Our agreements go beyond terms and conditions,” García stated. “They include commitments to sustainability and the welfare of our members.” The cooperative has set up a school for 400 students, nutritional recovery centers, and job training programs that provide skills in trades like baking and tailoring.

Cuatro Pinos has led the way in empowering women economically through the Mujeres Cuatro Pinos women’s cooperative, which now contributes 40% of the cooperative’s production. “ Looking ahead, García envisions 10–15% annual growth for Guatemala’s agricultural sector with improved technology and government support. “Guatemala offers high-quality products that meet the specifications of the most demanding markets,” he stated.

Exportaciones Chanin: Bridging Borders with Flavor

For millions of Guatemalans living abroad, food is more than just sustenance—it’s a connection to home, a taste of tradition, and a link to their roots. Recognizing this deep cultural bond, Exportaciones Chanin has made it its mission to bring the most iconic staples of Guatemalan cuisine to the United States, allowing the diaspora to enjoy the familiar flavors of their homeland.

As the demand for authentic Guatemalan products grew, so did Exportaciones Chanin. What started as a modest venture with just a handful of products has flourished into a powerhouse, offering over 500 items that include traditional Guatemalan, Salvadoran, and Central American delicacies.

Driven by a commitment to quality and authenticity, owner and general manager Carlos Mencos continues to lead the company into new frontiers. “Our goal is not just to sell food; it’s to preserve traditions and give our customers a true taste of home, no matter where they are,” he says.

The Road Ahead

Guatemala’s industrial, export, and industrial sectors are in the midst of a significant transformation, driven by companies like CMI, BDG, Productos del Aire, Combex-Im, Cuatro Pinos Cooperative and Exportaciones Chanin. Their contributions highlight the potential for economic growth that is both innovative and sustainable.

As the country balances its development ambitions with environmental and global market demands, these industry leaders are paving the way for a future where progress and responsibility go hand in hand.

