The Future of Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan’s semiconductor industry remains a cornerstone of global technology development, and one company is playing a crucial role in its success. As the largest developer, designer, and manufacturer of wet process equipment in Taiwan, Honsu Group – comprising of GPTC, Challentech, Chemleader, and TYNE Systems – continues to innovate and expand in response to the industry’s evolving needs. With strategic plans for 2025 and a potential U.S. expansion on the horizon, the group is positioning itself for sustained growth in an increasingly complex market.

Scaling Up to Meet Surging Demand

In 2024, the group achieved record-breaking order volumes, reflecting the semiconductor sector’s rapid expansion. To accommodate this surge, its companies have significantly increased capacity.

“GPTC has doubled its output this year, thanks to the completion of our expanded facility,” says Chairman Hoton Chang. “We anticipated demand early on, and our investment in production space has allowed us to stay ahead of client needs.”

Chemleader has also completed a major expansion, opening a state-of-the-art plant in Luzhu Southern Science Park. “With two times the capacity of our original site in Hsinchu, this facility integrates high-standard automated production lines, ensuring consistent quality and rapid scalability,” Chang explains. It is particularly worth mentioning that the company is the first supplier of nano-twin copper electroplating chemicals in the world.

Meanwhile, Challentech is making strategic investments in metrology and inspection technologies, while Tynesys is deepening collaborations with leading semiconductor toolmakers.

Innovation as a Competitive Edge

For decades, the group has remained committed to research and development, recognizing innovation as the key to long-term success. GPTC, in particular, has played a pivotal role in advancing wet process equipment, supporting major semiconductor manufacturers as they push the boundaries of wafer-level packaging. “We work closely with our clients in our laboratory, conducting over 200 commissioned R&D projects every year,” says Chang.

Expanding into the U.S. Market

With Taiwan’s most prominent semiconductor firms expanding their presence in the United States, Chang acknowledges the importance of global alignment.

“One company has been discussing their U.S. expansion plans with us since 2021,” he explains. “If they scale up their US fab as planned, we will need to ship our systems there and establish service partnerships.”

While delays have slowed the process, the group is prepared to follow industry trends. “If one day it becomes necessary, we are ready to establish manufacturing in the U.S.” Chang states.

Looking Ahead: Growth and Investment Opportunities

As geopolitical factors continue to shape the semiconductor landscape, Chang remains optimistic about Taiwan’s enduring role. “The country’s unique expertise gives it an edge over global competitors,” he says. “By investing in innovation and expanding strategically, we can secure long-term growth – not just for our company, but for the entire semiconductor ecosystem.”