A Taiwanese Powerhouse Expanding Its Global Footprint

Founded in 1962, Kenda Tires has evolved from a small Taiwanese manufacturer into a global leader in specialty and automotive tires. Over six decades, the company has established a strong presence across multiple industries, including bicycles, motorcycles, passenger cars, lawn and garden, golf car and trailer, and All Terrain Vehicles. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and strategic expansion, Kenda has successfully positioned itself as a major player in the U.S. market.

Kenda’s U.S. operations began in earnest in the 1990s, following Chairman Jimmy Yang’s vision of vertical integration. The company set up distribution centers, assembly plants, and wheel manufacturing facilities to enhance efficiency and control supply chain operations. Today, the United States accounts for over 40% of Kenda’s total global sales, making it the company’s largest single market.

Kenda’s early foresight in expanding to the U.S. has given it a competitive edge in an industry where trade policies and logistics can significantly impact business operations. By maintaining both U.S. and Asian manufacturing capabilities, Kenda has built a flexible and resilient supply chain that allows it to adapt swiftly to changing market demands and trade regulations.

“Kenda started as a specialty tire manufacturer,” says Jimmy Yang, Chairman of Kenda Tires. “But now, we have a strong foothold in the automotive sector as well. “Our goal is to continue building Kenda as a world-class brand that is positioned alongside industry leaders.”

Award-Winning Commitment to Quality

Kenda’s reputation for excellence was recently reaffirmed when it received the Best Practice Award for manufacturing quality at the 26th National Quality Awards in Taiwan. This prestigious award, issued by Taiwan’s Executive Council, recognizes companies demonstrating outstanding business performance, efficiency, and innovation.

To win the award, Kenda underwent a rigorous two-year evaluation process, proving its ability to maintain high manufacturing standards despite global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s ability to maintain steady output, reduce production inefficiencies and implement quality control measures set it apart from the competition.

Kenda’s emphasis on process optimization and lean manufacturing has helped it streamline production, ensuring consistent product quality while reducing waste. This focus on efficiency not only enhances its operational capabilities but also allows Kenda to remain cost-competitive in a volatile global market.

“At Kenda, we are relentless in our pursuit of excellence,” says Yang. “This award is a testament to the dedication of our employees, who have helped us maintain our quality leadership in the tire industry.”

From Taiwan to the World: Kenda’s Branding Strategy

While Kenda has long been respected for its manufacturing expertise, Yang recognized early on that branding and marketing would be essential for competing with industry giants. By heavily investing in sports sponsorships, Kenda has boosted its global visibility, supporting college and professional sports teams, motorsports, and individual athletes.

Kenda has sponsored pro sports teams and several drift car and motorsports athletes. These efforts have reinforced Kenda’s presence in the U.S. market and helped establish it as a premium performance brand.

Beyond sports sponsorships, Kenda has focused on localized marketing strategies that resonate with different regional markets. In North America, its branding emphasizes durability and performance, while in Asia and Europe, it highlights technological innovation and fuel efficiency.

One of my marketing goals is to build Kenda as a world-class brand,” Yang explains. “Kenda is not just a Taiwanese brand. It is a global brand, built with world-class quality, marketed through world-class partnerships.”

Pioneering Innovation: The Akron & Hamburg R&D Centers

Kenda’s transformation from a mid-tier tire manufacturer to an industry leader has been driven by its investment in research and development (R&D). With state-of-the-art technology centers in Akron, Ohio, and Hamburg, Germany, Kenda has pushed forward innovations in materials, fuel efficiency, and automation.

Recent breakthroughs include the development of low rolling resistance tires designed for electric and hybrid vehicles, helping improve fuel efficiency. Kenda is also prioritizing sustainable manufacturing, introducing compounds that incorporate reclaimed carbon black, recycled rubber and soybean oil as a replacement for synthetic oils.

Beyond materials, Kenda is embracing AI-powered automation to optimize production lines, reducing labor costs while improving manufacturing precision and efficiency. The use of smart manufacturing technologies allows Kenda to reduce environmental impact while maintaining high production capacity, a critical factor as the industry moves toward more sustainable practices.

“With our technical centers in Akron and Hamburg, we are at the forefront of innovation,” says Yang. “We are designing tires that meet the demands of tomorrow’s vehicles while ensuring environmental responsibility.”

U.S. Expansion: The Next Step for Kenda

With its wheel manufacturing capabilities firmly established in the U.S., Kenda is actively evaluating the potential expansion of tire production in the country. Although no specific timeline has been announced, Yang believes the company is well-positioned to leverage its experience in U.S. manufacturing.

“Kenda has been manufacturing wheels in the U.S. since 1998,” says Yang. “It is very likely that we might have to expand tire manufacturing in the US; with our experience in wheel production and assembly, we have a clear advantage in setting up tire manufacturing here as well.”

While many companies have outsourced production, Kenda’s long-term strategic planning has always factored in the possibility of bringing more manufacturing stateside. By expanding in the U.S., Kenda aims to enhance supply chain resilience, reduce tariffs, and support just-in-time delivery requirements for customers. “The easiest way is to purchase and take over a factory. It could be a joint venture or a sole venture”, Yang explains. “We are looking for the right candidate with the right technology.”

As geopolitical shifts and trade policies continue to impact global industries, Kenda’s commitment to localized manufacturing and supply chain agility ensures it remains well-prepared for future disruptions.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future for Kenda and Taiwan’s Industry

As Kenda continues its global expansion, the company remains committed to staying ahead of industry trends, embracing sustainability, advanced manufacturing, and smart technology. Taiwan’s industrial sector is also benefiting from this transformation, with companies like Kenda setting new benchmarks in global competitiveness.

The company’s strategic focus on branding, R&D, vertical integration, and regional expansion has positioned it as one of Taiwan’s few globally recognized brands. With manufacturing and R&D centers spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, Kenda is well-prepared for the next era of growth.

“We are building Kenda into a globally trusted brand,” says Yang. “Through innovation, sustainability, and smart expansion, we are creating long-term value for our customers and investors. The next 20 years will be even more exciting.”