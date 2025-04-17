Driving Innovation in Biomedicine

As the only company in Asia outside mainland China to develop and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine, Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp . has made a resounding mark on the global biomedical stage. “Our COVID-19 vaccine was a landmark achievement for Taiwan, supplying five million doses during the pandemic,” says Dr. Stanley Chang, founder of Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. and CEO of Medigen Biotechnology Corp.

Under his vision, Medigen Vaccine achieved historic milestones with its COVID-19 vaccine while Medigen Biotechnology has pushed boundaries in immunotherapy. Beyond the pandemic, our success in addressing hand-foot-and-mouth disease through its EV71 vaccine has set new standards for healthcare innovation. Since 2022, this vaccine has demonstrated 100% protection, transforming public health outcomes in Taiwan.

Expanding Frontiers in Cancer Treatment

Medigen is advancing immunotherapy with its allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell therapies, targeting the deadliest cancers, such as pancreatic cancer and cholangiocarcinoma. “We aim to change the story for patients with the most lethal cancers,” notes Dr. Chang. The therapy has received an IND from Taiwan’s TFDA, with clinical trials poised to expand into the U.S.

Under the guidance of Dr. James Chieh-Liang Lin, the company has achieved breakthroughs in cellular therapy. Dr. Lin’s extensive expertise includes the development of automated cell expansion systems (ACEs) and mRNA-based CAR-NK therapies, which represent the next frontier in cancer treatment. “Automation is the future of scalable, high-quality cell therapy,” adds Dr. Chang, emphasizing the impact of Medigen’s cutting-edge technology.

Global Growth and Strategic Partnerships

Medigen’s international strategy prioritizes partnerships in Japan, China, India, and ASEAN countries, with a particular focus on penetrating the U.S. market. “Although the U.S. is the largest market, entering it requires top-tier products and strong partnerships,” says Dr. Chang.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lin continues to push scientific boundaries, ensuring Medigen remains a leader in biomedical innovation. His leadership in clinical trials involving NK cells and gamma delta T cells underscores the company’s focus on evidence-based innovation. Collaborations with research institutions and tier-1 medical device companies are key to enhancing Medigen’s offerings and global reach. “Taiwan has always excelled in R&D but struggled with commercialization. We want to bridge that gap,” explains Dr. Chang.

A Vision for 2025 and Beyond

Medigen is poised to redefine the future of immunotherapy and vaccine development through innovation and strategic global partnerships. With a focus on advancing clinical trials for allogeneic NK cell therapy, the company is also expanding its automated cell expansion systems (ACEs) to streamline cell culture processes and scale production, making cutting-edge treatments more accessible.

“This is just the beginning,” Dr. Chang concludes. “Through our dedication to science and partnerships, we are creating solutions that change lives. We welcome global collaborators to join us on this journey of innovation, discovery and development of novel immunotherapies.”