Paving the Way for Foreign Investment in Cambodia’s Growing Economy

As Cambodia’s economy evolves, Amara Capital is leading the charge in connecting foreign investors with high-potential opportunities in this dynamic emerging market.

Amara Capital, Cambodia’s leading fund management company, is uniquely positioned to connect international investors with high-potential opportunities in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing markets. Officially licensed by the Securities and Exchange Regulator of Cambodia (SERC), the firm offers a wide range of services, from managing public and private funds to real estate investment trusts (REITs) and crowdfunding platforms. “Our goal is to provide strategic private credit and equity solutions that help both our investors and the businesses we support grow,” says Taihei Yamada, Chairman of the company’s Investment Committee.

A Comprehensive Set of Services

Amara Capital’s expertise is backed by its full suite of licenses, allowing it to manage public and private funds, create and administer REITs, and serve as a crowdfunding intermediary between securities offering companies and investors. The firm’s extensive services focus on private credit solutions to financial institutions, non-bank financial institutions and private equity and hybrid solutions to enterprises with our focused sectors.

“We understand the challenges investors face when entering an emerging market like Cambodia,” says Yamada. “That’s why our team of local and international experts is committed to helping investors navigate unfamiliar territory with transparency and integrity”. One example is board director Socheat Lim (CPA in Australia and ACCA), who also serves as Vice President of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce. He supports the growth of Amara Capital’s portfolio companies by sharing local business networks and managing public affairs, such as negotiations with local authorities. “It can help our portfolio companies’ managements run their businesses in a smooth and focused manner. It’s about commitment and trust – building it, maintaining it, and delivering on our promises,” explains Yamada.

Amara Capital stands out by combining financial expertise with deep business implementation experience. This dual focus allows the company to support investors with not only financial returns but also business growth for the local projects and companies they invest in. “We understand both sides of the equation, and that’s why we can deliver success for both investors and businesses,” Yamada emphasizes.

An Ideal Investment Destination

Cambodia offers an attractive environment for foreign investors, driven by strong economic fundamentals and favourable liberal policies. “There are few markets like Cambodia, where you can achieve substantial growth without worrying about currency risk,” Yamada explains. Cambodia’s USD-based economy allows international investors to enjoy high returns without the added complication of inflation eroding their profits. In fact, the country’s GDP has been growing at a rate of around 7% annually prior to the pandemic, making it one of the most stable and promising markets in the region.

With a young and growing population – expected to increase by 1.4 times by 2070 – Cambodia’s economy is driven by real consumption, creating sustained demand for goods and services. This demographic advantage is expected to fuel urbanization, particularly in the capital city of Phnom Penh, where 20% of the population already resides. “Phnom Penh is becoming a major urban hub,” Yamada says. “We expect continued rapid urbanization, which presents a range of opportunities for investors.”

Furthermore, Cambodia’s political stability and liberal business environment make it particularly attractive for foreign investment. Unlike other ASEAN countries, Cambodia has few restrictions on foreign investors, aside from land ownership. The country’s government has actively pursued foreign direct investment (FDI) as a means of stimulating economic growth, and under the leadership of the new Prime Minister, this strategy is set to continue. “There are no surprises here for investors. The Cambodian government has created an environment where businesses can thrive, and we see great potential for long-term growth,” Yamada notes.

A Focus on High Growth Potential

Amara Capital’s investment thesis is built on identifying sectors that align with Cambodia’s economic trajectory. The company primarily focuses on industries that are expected to grow alongside the country’s increasing population and rising income levels. “We invest in sectors that are essential to the country’s development,” says Yamada. Preferred sectors include food and beverages (F&B), K-12 international education, healthcare, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

These sectors have shown consistent growth as Cambodia’s middle class expands and demand for quality education, healthcare, and consumer goods rises. “Cambodia’s GDP per capita today is where Japan was in the 1970s. Companies established during that time are billion-dollar giants today. We believe Cambodia offers the same kind of opportunity for growth,” Yamada says.

With a strong foundation in Cambodia’s market, Amara Capital is uniquely positioned to help investors tap into the country’s potential, offering a trusted gateway to one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic emerging economies. As Yamada concludes, “Cambodia is ready for investment, and we are here to develop the country through achieving something meaningful together with new partners.”

