Pioneering Sustainable Growth and Innovation in Guatemala

Founded in 1983, Magdalena has evolved from a modest sugar mill into a leader in renewable energy and sustainable agriculture in Guatemala. Under the leadership of Jorge Leal, CEO since 2017, the company is setting benchmarks in innovation, sustainability, and economic impact.

A Legacy of Dedication and Growth

Magdalena’s roots lie in a story of resilience and determination. Jorge Leal recalls the values instilled by his grandmother, Doña Elvira, whose work ethic and commitment to education shaped the family’s vision. This legacy of dedication led to the founding of Magdalena, with the business initially driven by Leal’s father and uncles.

Despite challenges, the company thrived under family leadership, achieving an impressive compound annual growth rate of 12% over four decades. Today, Magdalena’s operations extend beyond sugar production to include alcohol and renewable energy, generating 10-12% of Guatemala’s energy needs.

“Magdalena’s growth is deeply rooted in our commitment to community, innovation, and resilience,” Leal reflects.

Embracing Circular Economy Practices

In recent years, Magdalena has embraced a circular economy model, aiming to minimize waste and maximize resource efficiency. By repurposing by-products from sugarcane processing, the company has significantly reduced its environmental footprint.

“Our focus is to use every resource to its fullest potential,” Leal explains. For example, water used in operations is recirculated, and almost all by-products are utilized, with minimal exceptions like certain ashes. These efforts have cut costs, benefitted local communities, and garnered international recognition, including the AMCHAM Guatemala Environmental Award.

The company’s approach to sustainability is holistic, encompassing water management, carbon footprint reduction, and biodiversity conservation. Magdalena’s recent sustainability reports detail advancements in these areas, providing a model for other businesses in the region.

Innovating Through Biochemistry and Technology

Magdalena’s forward-thinking approach is perhaps most evident in its growing biochemistry division. Collaborating with the Catholic University of Portugal, the company is leveraging cutting-edge research to develop innovative solutions for health and nutrition.

Among its notable achievements is the development of an FDA-approved enzyme that doubles the efficiency of protein absorption in the human body. The company has also integrated artificial intelligence into its research processes, accelerating discoveries and enabling impactful innovations.

“This work transforms our vision, allowing us to address global challenges like nutrition and sustainability,” Leal shares.

Renewable Energy Projects

Magdalena is also a major player in Guatemala’s energy sector, with ongoing investments in renewable energy. The company is constructing a 98-megawatt solar park, set to begin operations in March 2025. With plans to expand capacity to 300 MW, this project underscores Magdalena’s commitment to clean, sustainable energy.

Guatemala’s energy system, inspired by the Chilean model, is considered one of the most advanced globally. However, recent underinvestment has created challenges. “Recognizing the need, we decided to invest in renewable energy independently, demonstrating our trust in Guatemala’s potential,” Leal explains.

Future plans include exploring geothermal energy and evaluating wind energy technologies, aligning with Magdalena’s vision of sustainability and innovation.

Building a Global Vision

Magdalena is undergoing a strategic transformation, creating two core divisions: one focused on sugar and another on biochemistry. The company aims to increase sugar production by 50% in the next three to four years while expanding operations internationally.

“In biochemistry, our focus is global. We’re tackling critical issues like nutrition and exploring solutions that benefit not just Guatemala but also regions like Africa, where we are establishing a presence,” Leal states.

This global perspective has been fueled by partnerships with local and international universities, bringing cutting-edge knowledge and technology to Guatemala. The company has also successfully attracted and repatriated Guatemalan talent working abroad, enriching its operations with diverse expertise.

A Commitment to Community and Opportunity

Magdalena’s success is inseparable from its commitment to the Guatemalan people. The company has invested heavily in education, biodiversity, and community resilience, creating a positive ripple effect across the country.

“Guatemala is full of opportunities, driven by its people’s warmth, dedication, and creativity,” Leal concludes. “Our role is to harness these strengths and contribute to the nation’s sustainable development.”

