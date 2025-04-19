Pioneering Taiwan’s Digital Healthcare Transformation

Since joining TCVGH four years ago, Honorary Superintendent Shih-An Chen has spearheaded a comprehensive strategy to enhance the quality and efficacy of medical care throughout central Taiwan. “The government gave me the mission to improve medical care quality here, especially since this is the only national medical center in central Taiwan,” Chen explains. With only one facility serving a vast region outside Taipei, his mandate was clear: adopt advanced technologies to deliver smarter, safer and more precise healthcare.

TCVGH’s digital transformation strategy is built on four key pillars: smart healthcare, precision healthcare, regenerative medicine and high-tech healthcare. Over the past three years, the hospital’s smart healthcare ranking has improved dramatically – from positions 252, 246, to breaking at 99 into Newsweek’s top 100 global smart healthcare ranking. This leap reflects a relentless focus on integrating cutting-edge digital imaging, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics into everyday practice.

In a recent evaluation by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), TCVGH was honored as the second-best hospital globally in the Digital Health Indicator (DHI) assessment – the first public hospital in Taiwan to achieve this distinction. The evaluation, based on more than 120 assessment items across dimensions such as Interoperability, Person-Enabled Health, Predictive Analytics and Governance & Workforce, saw TCVGH score a perfect 100 in each category. “Our digital journey has enabled us to achieve a flawless integration of technology and patient care,” Chen remarks. This success is further highlighted by the hospital’s rapid attainment of HIMSS Stage 6 and Stage 7 certifications within just eight months in 2023, making it the fastest in Taiwan to do so.

TCVGH has also invested in robust telehealth services, aligning with global trends where Statista projects over 116 million virtual consultations in 2024. These services provide patients with round-the-clock access to medical advice, ensuring timely care even in remote areas. “We are leveraging technology not only to improve diagnostic speed and accuracy but also to expand access to care for everyone, regardless of location,” Chen notes.

Forging Strategic Partnerships

A cornerstone of TCVGH’s strategy is its commitment to building strategic international partnerships that accelerate innovation and share best practices. The hospital has established collaborations with some of the world’s leading medical institutions, including the Mayo Clinic and UC Irvine. “Our partnerships with institutions like Mayo Clinic have been critical in advancing our capabilities in precision healthcare and AI-driven diagnostics,” says Chen. These alliances have paved the way for joint research initiatives, particularly in areas like robotic-assisted surgery and advanced diagnostic imaging.

In addition, TCVGH has actively pursued connections with academic institutions in the United States. Frequent visits to MIT, for instance, have led to productive discussions around AI applications in healthcare, even if formal collaborative projects are still in the pipeline. “We have visited MIT three times and exchanged ideas on cutting-edge AI research. These interactions are invaluable for staying ahead of global trends,” Chen explains.

The hospital’s International Medical Service Center (IMSC) plays a vital role in this global outreach by facilitating collaborations and ensuring smooth exchanges of information and technology. This center not only supports clinical operations but also serves as a hub for international cooperation, enabling TCVGH to share Taiwan’s advancements in medical information technology with global partners.

Charting a Future of Innovation

Looking ahead, TCVGH is committed to sustaining its leadership in digital healthcare while continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation. The hospital is currently focusing on expanding its telehealth platforms, deepening its integration of AI into predictive analytics and exploring new frontiers in regenerative medicine and precision healthcare. “We believe that continuous innovation is essential for enhancing patient care and maintaining our position as a world-class medical center,” Chen states.

TCVGH’s culture of innovation is reinforced by an environment that encourages every team member to “Never Stop Growing” and to “Have the courage to move forward.” This mindset has not only led to significant improvements in patient outcomes but has also enhanced the hospital’s international reputation.

Recent recognitions further validate TCVGH’s approach. In addition to its top global ranking in smart healthcare by Newsweek for 2024 and 2025, TCVGH’s outstanding performance in the HIMSS DHI evaluation confirms that its digital transformation is on par with the best in the world.

As TCVGH continues to refine its strategies and invest in next-generation healthcare technologies, it sets a high standard for both patient care and operational excellence. “Our commitment to digital innovation and international collaboration is paving the way for a future where healthcare is smarter, more accessible, and more responsive to the needs of every patient,” concludes Chen.