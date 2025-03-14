Railway to a New Guatemala: A Bold Vision for Progress

A forgotten dream is roaring back to life. With a staggering $700 million investment, REMED Guatemala is reviving the nation’s railway system in a move that could redefine logistics and unlock economic potential across the Americas. At the heart of this transformative effort is Engineer Juan Manuel de León, Director General of REMED.

“This is about more than just tracks and trains,” says De León. “We’re building a future where Guatemala becomes the beating heart of logistics in Central America—connecting Mexico, the U.S., Canada, and beyond.”

The Canal Seco: Guatemala’s Ticket to Global Trade

Central to this revolution is the “Canal Seco,” an interoceanic corridor positioned to rival the world’s most strategic trade routes. De León paints a vivid picture: “Imagine a single railway convoy carrying the equivalent of hundreds of trucks, zipping across the country at 70 km/h. It’s faster, cleaner, and far more sustainable.”

This isn’t just a logistics project—it’s a game-changer. Hybrid locomotives will reduce emissions while slashing transport costs and congestion.

More Than Rails: Building Communities

But REMED’s vision extends far beyond freight. Over 4 million rural residents will feel the impact of this project, which will connect isolated communities to economic opportunities. “We’re building more than stations,” De León says. “These will be hubs of opportunity—commercial spaces, transport links, and even homes.”

And then there’s the “Health Train,” a groundbreaking social initiative. “Picture a mobile clinic delivering medical care directly to rural villages—no long trips, no waiting. It’s about giving people dignity and care where they need it most,” adds De León.

A Bold Financial Strategy

REMED’s strategy for funding such an audacious vision is multi-layered. “We have four pillars: internal investment led by Stella Holdings, local investors who believe in Guatemala’s potential, international partnerships, and strategic alliances,” he explains.

And REMED isn’t just seeking investors—it’s inviting the people of Guatemala to join the movement. “We’re offering shares to everyday Guatemalans, making it possible for anyone to own a piece of this future for as little as 1,000 quetzales. It’s about pride and participation,” he adds. (For more on this, visit https://www.stellaholdings.com.mx/remed ).

A Message of Hope

For De León, this railway isn’t just about steel and freight—it’s about dreams and opportunities. “This project is a chance to show the world what Guatemala can do. We’re not just moving goods; we’re moving people, ideas, and a vision for a brighter future,” he says.

Looking beyond the immediate benefits, De León sees a future where Guatemala leads the region in trade, sustainability, and innovation. “We’re creating a hub for nearshoring, and the ripple effects will reach far beyond our borders—from Panama to Argentina,” he declares with confidence.

The Road Ahead

As REMED lays down the first tracks of the Bicentennial Railway, the stakes are high, but so is the promise. “This isn’t just another project—it’s a legacy. A chance to build something that lifts an entire nation,” De León concludes, “and it belongs to all Guatemalans”.

