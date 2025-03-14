Building the Future: How Structura and Supra Reciclaje Are Redefining Construction in Guatemala

In the evolving landscape of Guatemalan construction, two companies are standing out for their unique approaches: Structura and Supra Reciclaje. While Structura blends heritage and innovation to create high-end, personalized homes in Antigua, Supra Reciclaje is revolutionizing sustainability by repurposing construction waste into valuable materials. Both companies are shaping the future of real estate in Guatemala, proving that tradition and sustainability can go hand in hand with modern technology and high-quality craftsmanship.

Structura: Merging tradition and innovation to create a unique way of living

Structura, one of Antigua’s leading constructors, is renown for its unique combination of traditional Gutemalan architecture, domotic technology, personalized approach and the highest building standards.

“ Structura is not a construction company, what we do here is build lifestyles”, assures Mr. José Miguel Asturias, CEO of Structura. Indeed, over the past 16 years, Structura has made a name for itself by creating unique homes that are perfectly adapted to the modern needs and specific desires of its clients, while recovering those architectural elements that make Antigua the exceptional place that it is. Their specialized services are divided into two main areas: home construction and property search advice. In the first case, they create new constructions that combine the indications of their clients and Structura’s own style, from the purchase of the land to the final details of decoration.

(jose sosa)

While all their homes are built to the best materials and standards, and use the latest home automation technologies (such as whole-house automated sound systems, doorbells and security locks that can be operated from your phone), each home is completely unique, with details carefully designed and built to provide an exceptional, personalized living experience. These exclusive details include the use of wood throughout the house; repurposed antique elements, such as doors, hinges and locks; or specific architectural elements, such as arches, columns and patios, which give each home its particular touch while taking into account the homeowner’s preferences. As Mr. Asturias explains, “For us, they are usually projects for life, final projects, so we try to make the whole process a life experience in which the clients play an integral role.”

On the other hand, Structura’s search advisory services help clients find a historic home and adapt it to both their needs and the strict regulations associated with historic properties. Given the high demand for housing inAntigua’s historic center, these services have been very popular since the company’s inception, providing the necessary support to prospective buyers to choose the best location according to their preferences and budget. In addition, they also offer maintenace services for those clients who already own a home but spend part of their time living abroad. Whether it is a renovated historic property or a new build, they ensure that all the materials and systems are adapted to these circumstances, which in turn has allowed them to continue to improve their design and construction methods accordingly.

Looking ahead, Structura is preparing for Antigua’s expected growth, a process that is currently underway and is being recognized with a new draft spatial plan for the city. “We have a very dynamic team of young, English-speaking people that we are preparing for when that time comes,” Mr. Asturias assures, adding that, in the meantime, “we are always innovating in the way we design, raising the level of architectural software, adapting to BIM and VR, for example, so that we don’t make mistakes in the works and that they are increasingly efficient.” Above all, they are confident that their unique style of merging tradition with innovation, and their personalized, high-quality services, will continue to consolidate their success in a city that not only offers safe real estate investments, but a quality of life that can hardly be found elsewhere. “One of our goals has been to preserve Antigua’s heritage without slowing the growth of its real estate sector,” says Mr. Asturias, and from what we have seen, Structura has found a formula as unique as the city in which it applies it.

Supra Reciclaje: Pioneering Sustainable Construction

In the realm of sustainable construction, Supra Reciclaje has emerged as a trailblazer, redefining how materials are reused and repurposed in Guatemala. The company specializes in recycling construction waste and transforming it into high-quality materials for new projects, aligning with global trends toward circular economies and environmental stewardship.

“Our goal is to recycle 100% of waste from construction sites, landfills and rivers, transforming it into valuable products,” explains its president, Adolfo Cruz.

As urbanization accelerates and infrastructure projects expand, Supra Reciclaje’s innovative approach is helping to address two critical challenges: reducing construction waste and making sustainable materials more accessible. The company’s efforts are also inspiring a cultural shift within the construction industry, encouraging builders to adopt greener practices.

A sustainable future

As Guatemala’s construction sector continues to expand, Structura and Supra Reciclaje exemplify how innovation, sustainability, and tradition can coexist to create a more efficient and responsible industry. Structura ensures that Antigua’s rich architectural heritage is preserved while offering state-of-the-art living experiences, while Supra Reciclaje is tackling environmental challenges by pioneering sustainable construction practices. Together, they are not only redefining how homes are built but also setting new standards for a more conscious and forward-thinking approach to development in Guatemala.

