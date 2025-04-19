Redefining the Future of Smart Living

“Moving forward has always been our style. We are naturally drawn to new possibilities and innovation,” says Mr. Jason Wang, General Manager of REXLiTE . Since its inception as FISHBONE’s design lightning brand in 2005, REXLiTE has made a name for itself by blending the latest Taiwanese technology with world-class design. In recent years, and in line with its unwavering commitment to technological advancement, REXLiTE has diversified its portfolio to become a leading provider of AI-powered home and building solutions that are set to revolutionize smart living and are 100% designed and manufactured in Taiwan.

REXLiTE distinguishes itself by pioneering a comprehensive customization service that connects smart building systems with smart home systems, and is tailored specifically to the needs of each of its partners. Thus, REXLiTE has developed highly efficient and intuitive design solutions, such as its AI-powered building management system, which optimizes all aspects of the facility, from smart energy savings and predictive maintenance, to a seamless, automated environment designed to respond to people’s needs in real time.

Similarly, REXLiTE has developed smart home solutions such as its Smart Door-Station, which integrates features like facial recognition, guest management and remote management via smartphone to ensure a smart and secure welcome; or its responsive Touchscreen, which offers a full display of smart home functions such as lighting, temperature, blind control or home entertainment, to monitor, control and better understand each living environment. Thus, by integrating advanced AI technology into building and home management, REXLiTE is creating environments that are not only smarter, but increasingly responsive to human needs.

Design Director Daphne Hsieh says that AI continues to evolve, these systems are also advancing: “It’s basically like an Alexa, but more human, more like a conversation. So, instead of giving the command ‘turn the temperature down,’ it will automatically do it for you.”

To ensure the continued efficiency and versatility of its home and building automation systems, REXLiTE has developed a pioneering integration of advanced touch screen interfaces and KNX technology. By joining the KNX Association in 2023, the global standard for smart home and building automation, REXLiTE benefits from a robust platform for end-to-end automation solutions for the control of lighting, heating, ventilation and security systems; all while ensuring compatibility and interoperability between different devices and systems, and enhancing user interaction by providing a seamless and more intuitive experience. In addition, REXLiTE has integrated matter, the unified, open-source connectivity standard for the Internet of Things (IoT), to simplify smart home configurations. With this integration into its products, users can easily configure and control a wide range of smart home devices from different manufacturers and across different platforms, such as Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa or Smart Things from Samsung, all within a unified, easy-to-use interface. “By integrating these protocols into our product range, we ensure that our smart home devices are not only versatile and future-proof, but also highly compatible and easy to use,” assures REXLiTE’s General Manager.

Moreover, REXLiTE also prides itself on its ability to effectively ensure data security. As Wang explains, since all of their systems are developed and based in Taiwan, this allows them to have full control over cybersecurity issues. “Because this system is developed by ourselves, we can control all the data. Our data flow goes directly from Taiwan to the cloud, whether it’s AWS, Google or Amazon, for example, so there is no leakage to other companies. Everything is made in Taiwan to guarantee the hardware and data safety.”

In the future, as REXLiTE continues to consolidate its position in Taiwan, it expects to expand its operations into Japan and Southeast Asia before reaching the U.S. market, where it plans to start by opening a sales office. In the meantime, REXLiTE will continue to do what it does best: deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that improve people’s lives and advance Taiwan’s already impressive innovative design and manufacturing capabilities. As Wang says, “Today, the Made in Taiwan brand has become synonymous with quality and innovation and we are proud to be able to contribute to this process.”