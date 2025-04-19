Top-Quality, Cost-Effective and Innovative Pharmaceutical Products from Taiwan to the World

“Our strength is process development and optimization. We are confident that we always turn an efficient process by having the technology to manufacture the highest quality, internationally certified and most competitively priced products,” states Dr. Weichyun Wong, Chairperson of SCI Pharmtech .

For nearly 40 years, SCI Pharmtech’s continuous technological innovation and strict regulatory compliance have placed it at the forefront of the Taiwanese pharmaceutical industry, ensuring that it offers its customers the best quality products at a reasonable cost. The company started in 1987 as a Swiss subsidiary called Siegfried Chemicals, Inc.

Subsequently, in 2001, it became SCI Pharmtech, a Taiwanese public company with ISO 9001 certification, meeting cGMP and ICH guidelines and extensively inspected by the US FDA, EDQM, PMDA, KFDA and TFDA. While SCI Pharmtech prides itself on being a 100% Taiwanese company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since 2004, it also recognizes the advantages of its “Swiss DNA”: “We were trained with a Swiss system that taught us to be efficient and achieve extraordinary results. We have inherited the Swiss quality, method and spirit, and have built up an image as a reliable and transparent company,” says Wong.

In recent times, these qualities have enabled the company to excel in difficult situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic, when it became one of the world’s leading suppliers of drugs like hydroxychloroquine.

To advance in ESG, the company formed a new Taiwanese-French joint venture called Framosa, which will engage in circular economy activities for the purification and reuse of chemical solvents and is expected to start operations within a year. In addition, SCI Pharmtech will add a new factory increasing its production capacity by 40%. In the coming year, it will continue expanding its portfolio by bringing in more innovators and generic drug formulation companies, working closely with Bay Area start-ups developing new chemical entities, and starting to produce new chemicals such as ADCs (Antibody-Drug Conjugates), for which it has already invested in companies like HoneyBear Biosciences.

In terms of market expansion, SCI Pharmtech will continue to strengthen its presence in Europe, Japan and Latin America, as well as the U.S., a market that, although currently under fierce competition from China and India, has been key to the company’s success. Domestically, prospects are also promising, as the company intends to supply other Taiwanese pharmaceutical companies by taking advantage of recent government policies encouraging companies to use Taiwan-made APIs.

Above all, SCI Pharmtech will continue to offer its customers the high level of quality, technology and regulatory compliance that have ensured its success over the past decades. “In the pharmaceutical industry, the most important thing is to be able to produce quality products and respond quickly to changing regulatory requirements and customer needs,” says Wong, “and we ensure this by guaranteeing the efficiency of our processes and the excellence of our people each and every day.”