Merging Traditional Chinese Medicine and Western Medical Science to Provide High-Quality, Innovative Herbal Solutions

As a global leader in high-end herbal medicine, Sun Ten has built a solid reputation for more than 80 years for its premium and internationally certified products, ranging from classical traditional Chinese formulas to innovative herbal remedies.

In the past three years, Sun Ten has taken its expertise to even greater heights with an innovative herbal compound developed in conjunction with the National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine (NRICM) that has gained worldwide recognition for its proven ability to reduce the likelihood of serious disease as a result of COVID-19. The drug, which became available as a dietary supplement in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe, and as a medicine in Australia and Singapore under the name RespireAid, earned the company the “2022 Epidemic Prevention Award” from the Albert Schweitzer International Foundation, solidifying its international leadership.

Currently headquartered in Taiwan with production facilities in both Taiwan and the U.S., Sun Ten is now focused on expanding its operations and international presence. In the U.S., the company is marketing two distinctive brands. Sun Ten targets professional clinical and hospital channels, collaborating with pharmacies to offer integrative medicine and partnering with universities to advance clinical research. Notably, the company collaborated with Yale University on combination therapy trials, where traditional Chinese medicine formulation PHY906 (now known as YIV906) was combined with Western cancer chemotherapeutic agents to improve clinical outcomes and alleviate side effects. Meanwhile, NUWONDER offers natural supplements and teas that promote holistic health solutions and are available to consumers through Amazon.

With the U.S. currently accounting for only 8% of its global sales (compared to 80% of which are in Taiwan and the remaining 12% in the international market), Sun Ten is committed to expanding its presence in the U.S market. The company plans to achieve this through e-commerce, local distributors positioned closer to retailers, and an increase of U.S.-made products. To diversify its supply chain, Sun Ten aims to expand medicinal herb cultivation beyond China, which currently supplies 80% of its raw materials. This includes potential collaborations with local U.S. farmers, senior care facilities, and other venues within the leisure and tourism industry, such as hotels and wellness resorts. Supporting these efforts is the construction of a new factory designed to enhance productivity by incorporating AI technologies for innovative manufacturing and advanced quality analysis.

Looking ahead, while Sun Ten’s plans are certainly ambitious, one thing seems certain: whether it is innovative herbal solutions, advanced clinical therapies or over-the-counter products, Sun Ten’s impressive track record highlights the significant benefits of merging the knowledge and expertise of the Chinese and Western medical traditions and the potential that lies ahead.