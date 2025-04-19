Taiwanese Innovators Pushing the Boundaries of Advanced Cell Manufacturing Technologies

A pioneer in Taiwan’s advanced manufacturing cell technologies, YJ Biotechnology has quickly established itself as one of the country’s leading names in the development of regenerative medicine.

Focusing on high-quality, high-efficiency cell mass production technology, YJ Biotechnology has developed its revolutionary PIC/S GMP-in-Design intelligent cell manufacturing platform, a highly integrated miniature facility that reduces low-temperature logistics costs from production to clinical end and houses the first pharmaceutical-grade isolator designed and manufactured in Taiwan, created explicitly for large-scale cell production needs.

Thanks to this technology, last year YJ Biotechnology became the first Taiwanese company to receive GTP certification for its cell processing unit (CPU) with “Pharmaceutical Isolation Equipment (YJ-Isolator),” as well as ISO/IEC 17025 certification for its quality control laboratory.

“Our technology made remarkable progress in 2024 with these key certifications, and also led us to receive important national awards, like the Innovation Brands Golden Ship Award, the National Innovation Award and the Business Startup Award, among others,” proudly states Carlos Wu, CEO of YJ Biotechnology.

Although it is a small company, by having control over its own technology and patents, YJ Biotechnology is able to meet the cellular demands of both large-scale industrial production and academic clinical trials.

On one hand, the company works with medical institutions to establish miniaturized smart cell factories and strategically position them around the world to provide nearby cell sources; and on the other, it collaborates with top-tier research institutions and companies to advance the development of new cellular drugs for the treatment of degenerative diseases and cancers, such as Autologous Immune Cell Therapy (CIK) for the treatment of stage IV solid tumors.

Currently, the company’s production is divided into 60% exosomes (obtained from umbilical cords) and 40% stem cells, which it manufactures for other companies in Taiwan.

In 2025, YJ Biotechnology plans to start offering turnkey solutions overseas, especially in Southeast Asia, covering countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Cambodia and Vietnam, where it expects to set up an office; and the United States, where it has already placed consultants to help the company obtain FDA approval.

“We need to attract a lot of partnerships, not only in industry, but also in academic research. With our expertise, we can work with pharmaceutical and biotech companies that rely on stem cell and exosome manufacturing, and we believe that in the future biomedical companies will be our main partners,” says Chairwoman Mavis Lee, confident that YJ Biotechnology will continue to push the boundaries of cell manufacturing innovation for many years to come.