Jasmine Rice, Thailand’s Chief Export, Offers Multitudes in a Single Grain

How much rice do you eat in a year?

In the U.S., the average diner puts away about 27 pounds of rice annually. However, if you’re the average citizen of Thailand, the amount is a whopping 250 pounds. To call the grain a staple crop might undersell its importance in Thai society – rice is omnipresent in Thai cuisine and culture.

Principal among Thai rice varieties is Thai Khao Hom Mali, known in English as Thai Jasmine rice. The cultivar, native to the country and hugely popular worldwide, is a long-grain variety prized for its fragrance and slightly sticky texture. In Thailand, it’s popular to eat the grain freshly milled to maximize its fragrant qualities and beautiful, pale-white coloration (the resemblance to the Jasmine flower is what gives the grain its name).

Owing to the fact that the Thai population in Los Angeles is the largest in the nation, Angelenos are able to enjoy Jasmine rice in very similar preparation to that in Thailand. Jasmine rice is a staple side dish for almost every Thai meal, from curries to stir fries and appetizers to soups. But beyond taste, what makes this grain so special and so important to the Thai people?

Jasmine Rice and the Thai Economy

Fragrant Jasmine rice is a major domestic and export staple for Thailand’s economy – in fact, Thailand is the fifth-largest in rice cultivation , and, surprisingly, No. 2 in the world in rice exports. Jasmine rice, the most widely grown cultivar, is grown on almost half of viable farmland in the country.

Some more facts about Thai rice cultivation:

-Rice farms cover 10 million hectares of the nation

-3.7 million farms grow rice

-30 million tons of rice are produced annually

The Thailand Rice Department

Thai rice cultivation is a major driver of the country’s economy and, as such, is deeply important to the Thai government. There is even a specialized sector to oversee the cultivation of the crop: The Thailand Rice Department. The department oversees not only the output of the crop and its quality but offers resources to the farming families of Thailand that produce Jasmine rice.

While the Jasmine rice produced in Thailand is world-renowned for quality, the Thai government is always taking steps to ensure that the cultivar remains as such, as well as conducting research to improve the grain. Countless hours of study are conducted to research modern farming techniques, best practices for the highest yields, and varieties that are resistant to changes in weather or climate. These steps ensure that the highly important crop not only remains available to a hungry world but that the cultivation can continue to grow and improve.

Empowerment on the Individual Level

While a focus on large-scale economic issues is important to the Thai government, aiding the family farms that grow crops is equally, if not more, important to the Thailand Rice Department. On the local level, the department is exploring outreach and offering resources to farmers and those who seek to be farmers – services as varied as production insurance, technological resources and economic development. The department is even providing teaching tools for Thai farmers to utilize blockchain technology – the implementation of which can cut costs, simplify transactions and provide a path for investment and economic growth for family farmers who would otherwise not have this access.

Jasmine Rice at Home

Stateside, Southern Californians get to reap the benefits of this hard work half a world away. The U.S. imports $548 million in rice from Thailand – topping the list of rice importers by a wide margin, mainly the Jasmine variety. The rice is used everywhere from the amazing restaurants of Thai Town to family kitchens, simmering on a pot and filling a kitchen with its enticing aroma.

Rice, a staple food for almost every human culture since agriculture was in its infancy, is also loaded with nutrition, making it an easy choice to enjoy often. The grain contains essential nutrients, including vitamins B1, B2 and B3 (Niacin) and minerals such as iron, calcium and phosphorus.

Jasmine rice is available nearly everywhere, from major market retailers to specialty grocers, and, like all dried grains, is easy to store and prepare – just a cup of rice to 1.5 cups of water creates perfectly textured and delicious, fragrant rice. Certifying its authenticity is as simple as looking for the green and yellow seal on the package. The Hom Mali Rice certificate, awarded by the Thailand Department of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce, ensures U.S. consumers that they are getting genuine, high-quality rice grains directly from Thailand and often directly from the aforementioned family farmers that strive to produce the best products possible.

Set the Table

The next time you’re preparing a weekday meal, dining out with friends or family or shopping at your favorite grocer, grab a bag of Thailand’s prized export. As the aroma of freshly cooked rice wafts out of your kitchen, take a moment to appreciate the multi-faceted supply chain that allows for the enjoyment of these exotic tastes – then, serve, sit and simply enjoy!