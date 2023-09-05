Protecting Californians: Stop AB 893 From Burdening Families and Straining Wallets

In California, we’re all too familiar with the weight of a high cost of living. It’s a fact of life we’ve learned to navigate, from sky-high gas prices to the never-ending surge of expenses. But now, a new legislative measure threatens to add yet another layer to our financial struggles.

Enter AB 893. While its name might seem harmless, don’t be fooled – this bill harbors a dangerous loophole that could hit Californians where it hurts the most: their wallets. The bill could give airport authorities the power to impose travel taxes, all cleverly disguised as innocent fees, on peer-to-peer car sharing services.

As a proud car sharing resident, I understand the importance of paying my fair share of taxes. Sales tax, titling fees, registration fees – you name it, I’ve paid it. But AB 893 takes things to a whole new level. It threatens to unleash a fresh wave of taxes that would exclusively target the peer-to-peer car sharing community right here in California. And the ones who will feel the squeeze? Middle class Californians like you and me.

In 2021 I embarked on my car sharing journey right here in San Diego after hearing about Turo from a friend. I embraced car sharing as a way to off-set car payments while I worked full time at my long standing retail job. But life’s twists hit hard when a stroke struck me last year. Amidst my struggle, the retail career I cherished for years slipped away due to my disability. Gratefully, Turo stepped in, helping my wife and I build a small business and a lifeline that buoyed us through these trying times.

Imagine the impact: the hard-earned income I generate from my small car sharing business already goes a long way in helping me stay afloat in a state where every cent counts. With California’s notorious gas prices and an ever-rising cost of living, every dollar earned carries extra weight. These earnings aren’t just numbers on a spreadsheet; they’re the lifeline that helps me, and many others, meet our bills head-on and keep up with the runaway inflation that’s become all too common.

But it doesn’t stop there. Car sharing isn’t just about helping ourselves – it’s about giving working families and budget-conscious travelers a chance to get around without breaking the bank. I’ve had guests from all walks of life, from the family looking for a car for that long-awaited summer trip, or a traveling nurse working to save lives at our local hospitals. In any case, car sharing makes mobility accessible. It’s a way for us to bridge the gap, making life a bit more manageable even in the face of daunting commutes for doctor’s visits or essential errands.

So, let’s be crystal clear: AB 893 isn’t a “harmless” or “housekeeping” kind of measure. It’s a threat to our hard-earned income, a blow to our already-stretched budgets, and a roadblock on affordable transportation. It has the potential to thrust an unjust tax upon peer-to-peer car sharing residents, a community that has thrived by making mobility a reality for everyday Californians.

We can’t let that happen. Now is the time to raise our voices and take a stand. We must call upon our state officials and urge them to vote a resounding NO on AB 893. We deserve better than unfounded taxes that only widen the gap between us and our financial stability. We deserve a fair shot at navigating California’s challenges without having to navigate a labyrinth of new taxes.

In a state where we know the cost of living all too well, let’s ensure that our voices are heard. Let’s protect our right to affordable mobility and maintain the hard-earned income that keeps our heads above water. It’s time to say NO to AB 893 and YES to a future where Californians can thrive without needless financial burdens.

-Maurice Goring

This political content was paid for by Turo. Questions? Email info@turo.com.

