Fall Waikiki Getaways

Not only do the Hawaiian Islands have stunning natural beauty and a vibrant culture with a deep relationship between people and place, but also feature amazing hotels and resorts that set the stage for an unforgettable getaway. Here are the top two enclaves on the island of Oahu’s famous Waikiki coastline that will make your next vacation memorable.

Romer Waikīkī at The Ambassador

1 / 3 Abassador City View with Bunk Bed 2 / 3 Beautiful views abound from the Romer balconies. 3 / 3 Light, airy and comfortable bedrooms.

Introducing Romer Waikīkī at The Ambassador , a neighborhood hotel woven into the creative and modern spirit of Honolulu. Fully reimagined from top to bottom after a $76 million renovation, a fresh spirit, creative design and enduring Honolulu soul have reinspired a Waikīkī icon. For travelers longing for something to explore O‘ahu beyond the surf breaks, Romer introduces a locally conscious experience, featuring the art, culture, sounds and experiences that make Honolulu great.

Two towers and 368 rooms and suites become easygoing retreats with the textures and shades of O‘ahu scenery and private lanais overlooking the city and ocean. A wide variety of rooms offer the perfect space for guest groups of any configuration. Unique layouts include bunk-over-queen rooms and two-bedroom suites with wraparound lanais – all with lounge space, mini-fridges, and coffee from local favorite Big Island Coffee.

On the third floor, and in the palms, the Waikīkī Swim & Social Club serves all-day bites and drinks with fresh island ingredients. For kicking back, cabanas and daybeds can be reserved for the full pool party experience, all to the backdrop of local music and views of downtown Waikīkī. The indoor-outdoor lobby opens into a vibrant courtyard, where coffee and nibbles flow from the Good Morning Waikīkī cart and daily afternoon welcome parties greet guests with pours from Waikiki Brewing Company.

From made-in-Hawaii swim-in film series to off-the-beaten path bike excursions and a dedicated “Aloha Line” for advice from anywhere across the island, guests will get more than just a great suntan. They’ll experience the real Honolulu. Learn more about Romer Waikiki at The Ambassador .

Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel

1 / 4 The Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel at sunset. 2 / 4 The pool at Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel. 3 / 4 A Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel guest room with city view. 4 / 4 Enjoy luxurious accommodations at Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel

Now is the time to say hello to fall in Waikīkī! The enduring blues and greens of Hawaiʻi’s natural beauty surround us year-round, but the arrival of fall on the island means a little bit more. This beautiful season brings with it cooler temperatures, changing foliage, holidays, and so much more. That’s why Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel is inviting you to book your fall Hawaiian vacation today to receive incredible savings.

Located just steps from the sun-baked shores of Waikīkī, the Honolulu Zoo, Kapi‘olani Park, the Waikiki Aquarium and so much more. Take a leisurely walk down Kālakaua Avenue to discover world-class shopping and dining. Plus, when you book using Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel’s limited-time fall special , you’ll receive 50% OFF our hospitality fee and 50% OFF parking – a savings valued at $49 daily!

Let summer slide into fall and enjoy all that Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel has to offer, including:

● Unparalleled Diamond Head and ocean views

● Modern comforts and classic Aloha spirit

● Retro-chic rooms and suites

● A third-floor scenic pool deck

● An island-inspired open-air restaurant and bar

● Magical and immersive island experiences

Take advantage of the sunshine, sights, and sounds we want to share with you. Book your fall getaway at Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel today.

Hawai’i Is Our Home