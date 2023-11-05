A Canon ‘Explorer of Light’ Views Severe Storms Through a Unique Lens (and an Advanced Camera)

Keith Ladzinski has a job that many would call, to put it politely, counterintuitive. A professional “storm chaser,” he boldly runs towards the very severe weather events that have most of us fleeing in the opposite direction.

As a highly decorated National Geographic photographer, Emmy-nominated director, and Canon Explorer of Light, Ladzinski works in some of the most testing conditions on Earth – for both his crew and his equipment. “The gear matters. I’m a gear junkie,” said Ladzinski. “When you’re on the Canon Explorer of Light team, that’s part of the prerequisite of the personality - you’re clearly passionate about the equipment you use because it allows you to capture the things that you’re trying to capture.”

Born Into Storms

Having grown up on the edge of Tornado Alley in Colorado’s Front Range mountains, some of Ladzinski’s first published photos were of spectacular thunderstorms. In 2018, he was asked to be part of a storm-chasing team and was immediately hooked – not just by the subject matter, but also the photogenic scenery and small towns encountered en route. Ladzinski has captured breathtaking images on all seven continents, often working with Tommy Joyce, his partner in Boulder-based Triage Creative.

“You can open any radar app and see that there’s storms all over the country in the springtime,” Ladzinski explained. “It’s knowing which ones to pursue, because they have a photogenic quality in terms of the way they’re spinning, moving, and being sculpted.”

Extreme Weather Gear

Once beneath a storm, Ladzinski specializes in still photography while Joyce mostly handles video. But both need the ability to immediately flip to the other medium when an opportunity suddenly presents itself. They also require cameras that can withstand rain, wind, and dust, and run continuously for long periods without overheating during tripod-mounted time-lapse and video shoots yet are sufficiently small and lightweight for handheld work.

As a Canon Explorer of Light, Ladzinski uses the Canon EOS R System. His extreme weather go-to is the Canon EOS R5 C, a full-frame, mirrorless hybrid camera capable of both world-class video and still images that he and Joyce have used extensively since its 2022 release. “It’s the most versatile camera that Canon’s ever made,” said Joyce. “To be able to shoot that high, full-quality still photo as well as what would be considered overly advanced, expert-level video capability.”

Ladzinski and Joyce run multiple R5 Cs during storm shoots, some running for hours on tripods or to capture related interview footage, plus a handheld Canon EOS R5 apiece. Shaped like a regular DSLR camera yet weighing just 1.7 lbs, the mirrorless EOS R5 C is also popular for drone mounting and can be powered by UAV LiPo batteries.

The Canon R5 C: Creative and Versatile

“You need a workhorse camera to storm chase,” said Ladzinski. “Light, fast, but also a camera that offers a lot of versatility.” The EOS R5 C delivers fast, intuitive autofocus, excellent imaging, the versatility of nonstop 8K/60P RAW recording, and fast-motion recording without cropping the sensor, all in a compact design. It has everything covered for photographers, cinematographers, and videographers of all levels and genres.

Working in uncontrolled environments with often very limited time windows, Ladzinski makes full use of the R5 C’s 13 customizable buttons. These allow the user to switch almost instantly between functions they commonly require – for example, between slow and fast production rates, with or without audio – and so never again miss out on that perfect shot. These ergonomically placed buttons palpably expedite workflow and help capture even the most fleeting of moments.

“Being able to color-grade the RAW footage is just significantly better,” said Joyce. “It gives me more freedom to kind of stylize the look for the client and post-production. And then, more selfishly, to be able to switch to photo mode and crack off a photo!”

See Behind-The-Scenes Video from “Storm Chasing”

Rugged and Durable

Working everywhere from frigid, windswept Arctic wastes to ultra-humid jungles and swamps, durability and dependability of his equipment are crucial to Ladzinski never missing a magic moment. He’s recently used the R5 C to great effect while shooting wildlife in Florida’s Everglades, including in underwater housings, and is now heading to Africa once again, R5 C in hand.

“You need that camera recording the entire time. If your camera overheats or if you’re simply not rolling, you’re not going to get the shots,” said Ladzinski, alluding to the R5 C’s internal active cooling system. “I can’t overstate that enough.” He recalls his R5 Cs getting seriously wet and still rolling, and once a tripod-mounted unit getting blown over during a storm and hitting a rock so hard that the battery was ejected, and the LCD screen shattered. Yet it continued to function flawlessly for the remaining nine days of that assignment.

The Canon EOS R System

The R5 C is at the heart of Canon EOS R System products used by Ladzinski and Joyce. Originally introduced in 2018, this updated, mirrorless “Electro Optical System” is a benchmark in professional photography and videography. Ladzinski also uses the Canon EOS R3, especially for wildlife work, and Canon RF lenses including almost their entire telephoto range (“the clarity is unmatched”), their RF28-70 F2 (“a phenomenal walkaround lens”) and RF85mm F1.2, as well as some of their fixed focal length (aka “prime”) lenses and, with the appropriate mount adapter, older Canon EF lenses.

“I am a big fan of their 600 – it’s just so fun. And I like their macro lenses a lot,” said Joyce. “Whenever we have bigger projects like storm chasing, for example, I like to try to pack 24 prime, their 50 prime, and their 135. They just look so nice and they work on our R5 C.”

For Experts and Enthusiasts

Small enough to sling over your shoulder during a wedding, party or vacation, yet capable of broadcast-quality video and publication-quality or even fine art stills, the Canon EOS R5 C is not just for pros or storm chasers. At $3,799* for the camera body, it’s the ultimate dual photo/video camera and an investment that will produce state-of-the-art images for years to come. And, with its fundamentals shared with similar DSLRs, this advanced mirrorless system is still remarkably intuitive to use. “It’s nice and light but you’re going to get the highest output on both photo and video ... you’re not compromising on either side,” Ladzinski concluded. “You can reliably be a cinematographer or a photographer in every sense of the word.”

–Paul Rogers

*prices may vary

Sponsored by Canon, the official imaging partner of the L.A. Times

