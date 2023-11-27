Vinfast’s VF 8 is Sleek, Luxurious, and Ready to Come Home With You for the Holidays

The Pininfarina-designed VF 8 is sleek, but has room enough for the entire family.

Over the river, through the woods, or wherever you’re headed this holiday season – the journey is bound to be memorable. With post- pandemic travel back in full swing and costs soaring, the question on everyone’s (or “every traveler’s”) mind this holiday season: How can you maximize your time with loved ones, minimize expenses, and truly savor the holiday magic?

VinFast, Vietnam’s first-ever auto export, has the answer: the VF 8, a stylish eSUV that’s bringing joy to the world and redefining the future of smart mobility in the U.S. market. Whether you’re loading it with a pile of presents or dashing down the highway on a joyful family road trip, the VF 8 effortlessly transforms holiday stress into holiday cheer.

Imagine an impressive range and rapid charging, a moving design matched only by the moving performance, and a sleigh-load of

smart features that come standard on every VinFast vehicle. And while the best things in life are often priceless, the VF 8 certainly takes a close second place - available at a base MSRP of $46,000, this premium vehicle practically always has a Black Friday price tag.

With an impressive 264-mile range on a full charge and the capacity to comfortably fit a family of five, pets, and presents, the VF 8 was born road trip-ready. And even with all that capacity, it’s still quick off the line - hitting 60 mph in a mere 5.5 seconds as you leave gas pumps in the dust.

Its sleek styling courtesy of Pininfarina - the legendary Italian car design and coachbuilding firm - transports you into an elevated frame of mind. From a distinctive V-shaped grille to a coordinated back hatch, the VF 8 is designed to turn heads wherever your holiday travels take you.

The elegance of the exterior is unmatched - save for the interior. Step into the cabin and sink into premium vegan leather seats, set the mood with adaptable ambient lighting, and let a 15.6-inch touchscreen (complete with “Alexa” voice assist) be your winter navigator through holiday traffic or a source of festive cheer playing your favorite carols.

As a new player with fresh ideas, VinFast is committed to creating an easy ownership experience that seamlessly solves your hectic holiday hustles. With over-the-air updates of its OS, the VF 8 is always online and always current. Meanwhile, the VinFast App lets you start charging, monitor energy usage, and plan the next leg of your trip - so much to cross off the list of worries.

It also locates and delivers access to 95% of charging stations nationwide - vital for any long trip and more charging partners than any other EV maker. Both standard and rapid charging are

included, so you can get a quick charge (from 10 to 70%) in approximately 31 minutes, or a more leisurely one if you’re looking for an easy out from your squabbling cousins at the dinner table. With VinFast, a healthy and happy new year isn’t

just a wish - it’s a promise. VinFast offers industry- leading safety features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), eleven airbags, and even an emergency “SOS” button to summon help - part of the VF 8’s “all the time” connectivity. All this to say that whether you’re navigating crowded mall parking lots or cruising through silent snowy lanes, VinFast is your guardian angel on every journey.

As 2023 winds down, the VinFast journey and the VF 8 are only getting started. As is the case with any good tech, updates and upgrades abound. From an ever-improving battery capacity and driving range to enhanced noise reduction, tweaks to the suspension system, damper tuning, and spring tuning, the VF 8 is coasting into the new year smoothly.

Ready to unwrap the future of smart mobility? Future owners can head to the VinFast website to book a test drive at any one of thirteen VinFast stores across California. Visit any of the L.A./ OC locations, including Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, Canoga Park, Ventura, Torrance, Irvine Spectrum and The Citadel in Commerce.

