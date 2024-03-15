Getaway to the Hawaiian Islands

× Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA)

Not only do the Hawaiian Islands have stunning natural beauty and a vibrant culture with a deep relationship between people and place, you can discover how to Mālama Hawaiʻi when visiting. The Hawaiian islands are also home to amazing hotels and resorts that set the stage for an unforgettable getaway.

Here are the top enclaves on the island of Oʻahu’s famous Waikīkī coastline and the exclusive Wailea resort area on the island of Maui that will make your next getaway memorable.

Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel

The splendor of spring is in full bloom at Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel! Slip away during this season of renewal and savor all that paradise has to offer. Nestled amidst the natural beauty of lush Kapiʻolani Park, iconic Diamond Head and the sparkling Pacific Ocean, you’ll enjoy a flawless blend of island style and contemporary indulgences.

Just steps from Waikīkī Beach, you can frolic on warm white sands and dip into the inviting azure waters to rejuvenate your soul. Plus, Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel is located on the edge of Waikīkī, making it easy to venture out and explore Oʻahu’s many attractions, such as the Arizona Memorial, Hanauma Bay and the famed North Shore.

Be sure to save a day to relax on-site. You’ll relish a wide array of cultural experiences, including our Royal Art Gallery, lei making and daily surf demonstrations. Or, simply relax on our third-floor lanai featuring a sun-soaked pool deck and open-air restaurant and bar – serving up delectable island-inspired cuisine and cocktails.

With so much to do, you just might need to book one more night – on us! From now until May 31, 2024, book 2 nights at Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel and receive the 3rd night free! Plus, you’ll also get 50% off our daily hospitality fees (a $25 value) when you book using this fantastic offer.

Book your blissful spring vacation today !

New at Wailea Beach Resort

Introducing a new way to luxuriate in island-style outdoor living with our new Sundeck Garden Oasis guest rooms . Our newest room category is a hidden escape to tranquility, featuring an expansive private lanai appointed with an outdoor bathtub, shower and fire pit lounge area for rest and relaxation during those cool nights.

Escape to your own private oasis with our new Oasis Escape package . Luxuriate in the privacy of your own outdoor bathtub and shower with lush bath amenities or add-on exclusive in-room spa treatments through the Bath Butler menu by Mandara Spa. As day turns into night, cozy up by the firepit in a spacious daybed for two.

Round out your wellness journey with one full-day access to two loungers at Olakino , our newest adults-only wellness pool experience. Our dedicated pre-arrival team will contact you following your booking to help confirm your Olakino reservation.

Waikīkī Malia

Nestled just steps away from pristine beaches, world-class shopping, and tantalizing dining options, Waikīkī Malia offers you the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Owned and operated by local families, Waikīkī Malia offers more than just a place to stay; it is a home away from home, where every guest is welcomed as a cherished friend and member of our extended family.

From our friendly staff who are always ready to assist you, to the thoughtfully designed and newly-renovated spaces, our goal is to create an atmosphere of warmth, comfort, and authentic connection. And whether you’re here to explore the stunning beaches and trails or indulge in delicious local cuisine, we know your stay will be memorable.

Experience the true essence of hospitality at Waikīkī Malia , where the spirit of aloha awaits you. Book now .

