Waves of Wonder: Discover Taiwan’s Unforgettable Adventures 

Are you looking for an unforgettable adventure? Taiwan is calling you! This gem of East Asia offers a perfect blend of vibrant city life, breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and mouth-watering cuisine. Whether you’re an urban explorer, a nature lover or a foodie, Taiwan has something incredible to offer.

The city of Taipei and its centerpiece, Taipei 101.

Waves of Wonder – from Urban to Natural Beauty

Start your journey in Taipei, the bustling capital city. Ascend the iconic Taipei 101, once the tallest building in the world, for panoramic views that will take your breath away. Explore the historic Longshan Temple, where centuries of history and spirituality converge. Art enthusiasts can marvel at the vast collection of Chinese artifacts in the National Palace Museum, home to some of the most precious cultural treasures in the world.

Once outside the city, Taiwan’s stunning landscapes will enchant nature enthusiasts. Alishan is renowned for its picturesque small trains, misty forests, and spectacular sunrises. On the east coast, trails lead to towering marble cliffs, clear blue rivers and hikes that are both challenging and rewarding. For a relaxing retreat, soak in the therapeutic hot springs of Yilan, surrounded by lush greenery and tranquil scenery.

Culinary Delights

Food lovers will find paradise in Taiwan. The island’s night markets are legendary, offering an array of delectable street foods such as stinky tofu, oyster omelets and boba, or bubble tea. Taiwan’s culinary scene also boasts world-class dining experiences with numerous Michelin-starred restaurants serving everything from traditional Taiwanese cuisine to innovative fusion dishes.

Warm Hospitality and Modern Convenience

Experience the warm hospitality of the Taiwanese people, known for their friendliness and helpfulness. Taiwan’s excellent infrastructure ensures a smooth and enjoyable travel experience. The island’s extensive network of high-speed trains, buses and ferries makes exploring all corners of Taiwan easy, efficient and comfortable.

Promoting Taiwan in North America

To promote Taiwan tourism in North America, Taiwan’s Tourism Delegation visited from June 2 through 9, 2024, with events in Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco. Led by Tourism Administration Director General, Joe Y. Chou, these events showcased Taiwan’s rich tourism resources, diverse cultural heritage, and high-quality travel services. The new tourism brand 3.0 “TAIWAN–Waves of Wonder” focuses on themes of “Enjoy the Mountains, Embrace the Sea and Explore the Island,” providing a platform for deep exchanges between Taiwanese and North American travel industries.

Plan Your Trip Today!

Discover why Taiwan is the ultimate travel destination. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation or cultural enrichment, Waves of Wonder Await in Taiwan – Experience it All!

