Taiwan’s Open Invitation – Welcoming One and All to Experience its Beauty, Food and Fun

When was the last time you took an awe-inspiring vacation? While the U.S. – and California – have unreal, if not unexpected destinations and landscapes, savvy visitors will tell you there is no substitute for Taiwan, and its new slogan, “Waves of Wonder,” for its sheer breadth of variety, hospitality and memory-stoking experiences.

This was the thesis statement made by the Taiwan Tourism Administration, earlier this year, when they brought their message – and invitation – to the island to the Los Angeles Travel and Adventure Show. The event at the L.A. Convention Center showcased many destinations, and Taiwan brought their best – including an opportunity to win a trip – to lucky attendees.

The goal – and the draw – is to reintroduce Taiwan, a destination of 23.5 million with so much to offer to Southern California, from soaring mountains to cosmopolitan cityscapes, semi-tropical paradises and ultra-modern modality alike. All of this is underlined by the people of Taiwan, who happily welcome visitors with a mix of amazing hospitality, incredible culinary delights and rich cultural experiences.

Director Vivian Lin of the TTA in Los Angeles said, “Taiwan offers a rich cultural experience, a variety of delicious snacks, and even Michelin-starred restaurants. In 2023, approximately 520,000 visitors from the United States came to Taiwan, approaching pre-pandemic levels. With the continuous increase in flights from the West Coast to Taipei and various tourism incentives from TTA, we anticipate attracting more American tourists to Taiwan.”

JL Studio (Photo courtesy of JL Studio)

A Foodie Paradise

True foodies might feel even more inclined to visit Taiwan this year after the Michelin Guide gave three-star designations to two restaurants: Taïrroir in Taipei and JL Studio in Taichung. The honor, the highest the Guide gives, are for the most unique and high-quality restaurants globally, and both Taiwanese restaurants recognized offer just that: A singular dining experience.

However, that is not where a foodie journey ends. The country of Taiwan holds 44 Michelin-Star restaurants, up from 38 in 2022 – more than many larger nations. The deserving restaurants serve an eclectic mix of cuisines, from traditional Taiwanese favorites to modern fusion: Taïrroir offers a bold French-Taiwanese fusion, whereas JL Studio pays tribute to head chef Jimmy Lim’s Singaporean orgin and its local cuisine.

Two Taipei restaurants were promoted from one to two Michelin Stars as well: Molino de Urdániz, where chefs Chef Govinda and Chef Adrian offer inventive takes on Basque cuisine; and Mudan, where the chef brings out the best in every ingredient through a delicate coating of tempura.

A-Cut (Photo courtesy of A-Cut)

Five restaurants received one-star honors in Taipei, including A-Cut, Ad Astra, Ban Bo, INTIA and ZEA. Try one or try them all – each offer flavors you will not find anywhere else.

In conjunction with the Michelin Guide announcement, the TTA was very focused on the food culture of the nation. Starting with samples of perhaps its most famous export – boba, or bubble milk tea – the TTA thrilled the Travel and Adventure Show, sharing the authentic taste of Taiwan, showcasing classic Taiwanese foods such as fish head casserole and classic pineapple cake, providing visitors with a genuine experience of Taiwan’s local customs.

Phil Rosenthal of “Somebody Feed Phil” in Taiwan.

Some potential visitors might be already familiar with some Taiwanese culinary offerings, given that the nation was featured in the latest season of Netflix’s hugely popular series, “Somebody Feed Phil,” starring producer and James-Beard-awarded global foodie Phillip Rosenthal. In the episode, which is available to stream now, Rosenthal explores Michelin-starred restaurants and tea houses in Jiufen, fruit ice stalls in Ximending, and the bustling night markets of Keelung and Huaxi Street. He finds himself amazed by the accessible deliciousness of Taiwanese cuisine, and along the way, Rosenthal also marvels at local culture, visiting landmarks like Liberty Square and Dadaocheng Cisheng Temple – he even experiences Taiwanese traditional knife therapy. The episode concludes with a magnificent feast sat the Michelin-starred restaurant Mountain and Sea House, shared with friends including Julia Huang from Intertrend Communications, which co-produced the episode.

The Travel and Adventure Show, including show CEO John Golicz.

Getting There; Branching Out

With China Airlines, EVA Air and STARLUX Airlines all providing nonstop travel to Taipei from LAX, getting to Taiwan is convenient and comfortable. Once in the capital city, sights like Taipei 101, once the world’s tallest skyscraper, and culinary experiences like the Taipei night markets (be sure to try ba wan), you may find yourself never wanting to leave.

However, TTA encourages you to set out and explore the amazing sights and experiences of the entire island. With a fully modern transportation system, including disparate modes like high-speed rail and curated bike paths, there is no wrong way to get around. Cyclists will also be awarded with a certification if they accomplish Cycling Around Taiwan. The island’s interior mountains make for amazing adventure travel and challenging hikes, and the east coast offers serenity and luxury in kind. With Taiwan’s eco-focused tourism – no matter where you travel, sustainability is always in focus.

All of this, says the TTA, is an open invitation to experience a truly unique Asian culture that is easily accessible to anyone in Southern California. So, when are you going?