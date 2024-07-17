Care Where You Need It, When you Need It

It’s an all-too-common occurrence during summer (or anytime in Southern California, really) – you’re out having fun with the family, and someone gets injured, bitten by an insect or animal, or suddenly falls ill. Even with health coverage, a long emergency room wait can be maddening and extend the suffering of your loved ones.

And, while urgent care centers are not a new concept, similar inconveniences can apply to the way they are structured. With continually advancing technology and a more remote style of care, there are companies changing the way urgent care works.

Principal among these is Smart Urgent Care Center. Founded in 2024 by South Korean software developer Sang Lee, CEO of Smart’s parent company, South Korea’s Tomato Systems. Smart Urgent Care is headquartered in Los Angeles and available anytime online. While Smart offers a familiar urgent care model, it’s supercharged by an innovative app-based care model that helps more and more patients every day.

The urgent care is overseen by CEO David Kang and its medical director Dr. Daesoon Leem, a board-certified physician who last oversaw the family medicine practice at Nanum Hospital/JoEun Hospital. Both are highly dedicated to their patients, whether they are first time walk-ins needing quick care or those who are returning to take advantage of Smart’s care model.

Tech-enabled Monitoring

Dr. Leem touts the center’s direct coordination with CyberMDCare, a revolutionary system of wearables and an advanced app that allows for patient monitoring anywhere – perfect for those more remote or rural communities, for the medically underserved or senior populations.

“We work in conjunction with CyberMDCare’s remote monitoring devices to check patients’ vital signs in real-time and view their historical vital data,” said Dr. Leem. “This allows us to accurately assess patients’ conditions and provide more precise treatments.”

The app uses real-time monitoring and artificial intelligence-powered tools to keep patients updated on their total health picture, and provide a record of any anomalies that could require immediate attention. All of this aids in patient health management beyond initial treatment, whether that’s for a traumatic injury, illness or just a simple accident needing more immediate care. In addition, there are cost-savings attached by avoiding unnecessary guesswork.

“In the U.S., the cost of medical care is extremely high. So if we can minimize an ER visit, we can actually help minimize the associated costs,” said Dr Leem.

Beyond Triage

Urgent care centers are convenient for emergency situations, but Smart’s unique model means they also have a place for regular medicine as well. In addition, a principal goal for the company is to fill gaps in a healthcare system that often leaves certain populations needing care that they cannot access.

With CyberMDCare’s constant monitoring of vitals. Those who are at risk – the elderly, isolated or those with preexisting conditions – are offered solace that their conditions will be monitored and recorded to aid in diagnosis. This, said Kang, is principal among a “public service” model that Dr. Leem envisions.

“A lot of doctors are looking for money. Right now, the service for the community and the U.S. population is his dream,” he said.

Smart Urgent Care Center offers many services at their physical location in the Koreatown community of Los Angeles, and online anytime – highly convenient to those who cannot travel or are in many of the far-flung locations of Southern California. These services provide an all-in-one alternative to traveling across the region or experiencing long appointment wait times or worse, an hours-long roadblock to urgently needed care.

Subscribe and Save

Smart Urgent Care Center offers a novel approach to pricing with its subscriber model, with three plans depending on patient needs. The Smart BASIC plan offers one CyberMDCare monitor, 30% off additional devices, and text and video urgent care. The GOLD plan gives front-of-line urgent care access, a complementary urgent care visit and two monitors. The PLATINUM plan offers all the gold plan offers with additional savings and more perks. With plans starting at just $10.99 monthly, the benefits are an incredible value. And, while putting a fixed cost on a family’s health is difficult, any savings in today’s world are welcome.

This is in addition to traditional walk-in or appointment care, which the center also offers. Smart works directly with patient subscribers, and also accepts many insurance plans, so it’s a convenient – and affordable – alternative to crowded provider-based services as well.

A Human Touch

Most importantly, of course, is the human touch that a provider like Smart Urgent Care provides – while apps are amazing tools for patient monitoring and early detection, an empathetic voice to diagnose and comfort is vital to excellent healthcare. Testimonials highlight the fast and convenient service, but are especially focused on the kind and compassionate staff, from the front-of-house to the clinicians and doctors who are dedicated to their patients.

