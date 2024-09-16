The People. The Place. The Hawaiian Islands.

Hawai‘i is like nowhere else – and sharing the values of our people and encouraging visitors to experience our unique culture is what makes this place so special. In Hawai‘i, it’s not just the place – it’s the people – that make the Hawaiian Islands so unique, beautiful and worth experiencing.

These are the best places to stay on the island of Oʻahu’s famous Waikīkī coastline and the exclusive Wailea resort area on the island of Maui that make for an unforgettable getaway to the Hawaiian Islands.

1 2 3 1. Adults-only infinity pool at Prince Waikīkī 2. Prince Waikīkī’s guest rooms. 3. Lounging at beautiful Prince Waikīkī. (Prince Waikīkī)

Prince Waikīkī

Experience Prince Waikīkī, a Four-Diamond oceanfront hotel with all ocean view rooms that is consistently recognized in travel awards. Guests will delight in spacious guestrooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling ocean views, and expansive bathrooms with separate shower and soaking tub. Prince Waikīkī’s highest floors offer Club Rooms featuring unmatched ocean views and a private oceanfront Club Lounge featuring all-day dining delights, wine and beer on tap and personalized concierge services.

Prince Waikīkī’s signature 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar offers award-winning island cuisine and oceanfront marina views. Enjoy options from delectable tapas options with craft cocktails or Sunday brunch buffet with mouthwatering mimosas.

Take a dip in our iconic oceanfront infinity pool offering the best views of Waikīkī’s Friday night fireworks and breathtaking sunsets. Experience refreshing cocktails and casual dining at Hinana Bar, our open-air pool bar. Plus, enjoy live local music and DJ sessions every week.

Prince Waikīkī also features the Hawaiʻi Prince Golf Club, Oʻahu’s only golf course with three interchangeable nines designed by Arnold Palmer and Ed Seay. The course includes a driving range, Mateflex tennis courts and Bird of Paradise restaurant, guests can enjoy these facilities all day for a discounted rate.

Located near Ala Moana Beach Park and Ala Moana Shopping Center, the world’s largest open-air mall, guests have a plethora of activities to enjoy. As a guest of Prince Waikīkī, you’ll receive unlimited complimentary access to the Honolulu Museum of Art, discounted access on the Waikīkī Trolley Green Line, complimentary fitness classes and so much more.

1 2 3 1. Poolside at Waikiki Malia 2. Beaches nearby to Waikiki Malia 3. Enjoying a moment at Waikīkī Malia. (Waikīkī Malia)

Waikīkī Malia

Discover Waikīkī Malia – perfectly situated just steps from pristine beaches, premier shopping and exceptional dining experiences. Our ideal location offers guests a seamless blend of relaxation and adventure, right in the heart of Waikīkī.

Owned and operated by local Hawai’i families, Waikīkī Malia is more than just a place to stay; it’s a welcoming home away from home. From the moment you arrive, you’ll feel like a cherished member of our extended family. Our commitment to personalized service ensures that every guest experiences the true essence of Hawaiian hospitality.

Our dedicated team is here to make your stay memorable, providing you with a genuine connection to the local culture and community. Whether you’re here to unwind on the beautiful beaches or explore the vibrant local scene, we strive to create an environment where you can relax, enjoy and feel completely at ease.

Book your stay with us at waikikimalia.com and discover why Waikīkī Malia is the perfect choice for those seeking both comfort and adventure in paradise.

1 2 3 4 1. An aerial view of Wailea Beach Resort. 2. Olakino, the resort’s wellness pool experience. 3. Ulua Beach. 4. Sundeck Collection with private outdoor bathtub (Wailea Beach Resort)

Linger Longer at the Ocean’s Edge

Renew yourself in an ocean of possibilities at the immaculate Wailea Beach Resort . Cradled between two golden crescent beaches, the sprawling 22-acre oceanfront resort welcomes guests to a luxurious escape at the water’s edge. Luxury features and amenities include 547 residential-style accommodations, four distinct pool experiences including Hawaii’s longest resort waterslide and Maui’s first and only wellness pool experience, Olakino, and signature dining by celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi at Humble Market Kitchin. The coveted Sundeck Collection guestrooms recently expanded to include the new Sundeck Garden Oasis category, each featuring a canopied deck with outdoor bathtub and fire pit lounge seating, all nestled in a lush private garden setting.

Maximize your Maui adventures with a complimentary fourth night on us! Stay for four nights, pay for three through this limited time special offer available for stays through December 20, 2024.

Book by October 31, 2024 to stay longer and celebrate more with scenic luxury in a stunning destination.

1 2 3 4 1. Located just steps to Waikiki Beach 2. Poolside at Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel. 3. Delicious dining. 4. Spacious rooms at Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel. (Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel)

Queen Kapi‘olani Hotel

There’s no such thing as an endless summer, but you can make this one last a little longer with an unforgettable getaway at Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel in Waikīkī! Book your stay using our Summer Escape promo and receive 45% off our best available rate, and 50% off our daily hospitality fee and parking fee (a $50 value).

Summer vibes abound when you stay at Queen Kapiʻolani Hotel. Bask in the warmth of our third-floor oasis, complete with an inviting pool deck, island-inspired outdoor restaurant and bar, and panoramic views of Diamond Head. Beyond sipping cocktails poolside and soaking in Hawaiʻi’s glorious sunrises and sunsets, you can participate in onsite cultural activities, including lei-making workshops.

Take a dip in the balmy Pacific waters and melt away life’s stress on sun-soaked Waikīkī Beach, just steps from our charming hotel. Explore Hawaiʻi’s indigenous species and much more at the Honolulu Zoo, and discover the Pacific Ocean’s abundant reefs at the Waikiki Aquarium. You’ll be a stone’s throw from Waikīkī’s world-class shopping and dining on Kalākaua Avenue alongside local boutiques and eateries.

The fun-filled island of Oʻahu offers endless sightseeing opportunities and adventures. Immerse yourself in the local lifestyle and discover vibrant neighborhoods while driving around the island. Active guests can catch mesmerizing coastal views with a hike up Diamond Head and snorkel among diverse marine wildlife at picturesque Hanauma Bay.

It’s time to make endless summer memories in Waikīkī.

Video by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA)

Hawai’i is our Home