How Trending Asian Chefs Used Lee Kum Kee Sauces at 2024 Taste of Asia

Taste of Asia is an annual conference that attracts industry leaders and renowned brands with the primary goal of promoting Asian cuisine, fostering collaborations and forging local networks.

This year, the 2024 Taste of Asia was held on Saturday, August 17, at the Los Angeles Times Kitchen in El Segundo. The main event was the Private Chef Party, which featured live cooking demos and food tasting as well as social networking opportunities for those on the private guest list.

The invited chefs represented some of today’s most talked about restaurants, both in Southern and Northern California, including:

Each renowned chef prepared a signature dish that featured one or more sauces from Lee Kum Kee , a leader of authentic Asian sauces and a sponsor of the 2024 Taste of Asia. With a mission to promote Chinese culinary culture worldwide, Lee Kum Kee produces over 300 different sauces and condiments, distributing them to over 100 countries and regions.

At the event, Chef Yong Tian made Chinese-style steamed dumplings and pan-fried dumplings, using Lee Kum Kee’s Vegan Oyster-Flavored Sauce and Pure Sesame Oil, while the Black Bean Garlic Sauce was an important ingredient in Chef George Chen’s stuffed jujube dates, bitter melon and yuba purse dishes.

Chef Winnie Yee relied on numerous Lee Kum Kee sauces and seasonings for her smoked pork belly char siu as did Chef Echo Jo for her pu-er tea “paofan” and raindrop cake. Chef Deau chose the Premium Oyster Sauce for his kai yang with som tum salad.

Lee Kum Kee's wide selection of authentic Asian sauces, marinades and seasoning mixes ensures a flavorful meal every time.

For more information about the Lee Kum Kee brand and products, please visit https://usa.lkk.com/en/foodservices.