Priorities and Concerns for California’s 40-plus Hispanic/Latina Voters are Evolving in 2024

Hispanic/Latina women aged 40 and above represent a growing and increasingly influential segment of California’s electorate. As the state’s demographic landscape continues to evolve, the political power of these women is becoming more pronounced, with the potential to shape the direction of policy and governance at local, state and national levels.

AARP’s “She’s the Difference: California” statewide survey offers crucial insights into the evolving impact, priorities, and concerns of Hispanic women over 40, highlighting the significant role they play in the political process. This is especially noteworthy during Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 this year. AARP’s ongoing research series has made it possible to explore the sentiments of Hispanic/ Latina women voters aged 40-plus in California.

The AARP survey explores views on voting and electoral priorities. Here is a closer look at the influence Hispanic women aged 40 and older have in California and what specific issues are of greatest importance to them when voting.

An Impactful Demographic Group

Hispanic women over 40 in California are part of one of the fastest-growing demographics in the state. As the Hispanic population in California continues to rise, so does the influence of Hispanic women voters. These women are becoming increasingly active in the political process, driven by a unique set of priorities and concerns that reflect their experiences and values.

According to the NALEO Educational Fund, more than 4.8 million Latino voters in California will make their voices heard at the ballot box in 2024, an increase of 6.1% from 2020 Latino turnout and 44% percent from the 2016 election. More than one of every four California voters is expected to be Latino (28.4%), which mirrors the Latino share in 2020 and is a 22% percent increase from 2016. The Pew Research Center reports that California is now home to a quarter of all Hispanic eligible voters in the nation. Some 8.5 million out of the nation’s 33.7 million Hispanic eligible voters, or 25%, live in California. The next biggest states by number of Latino eligible voters are Texas (6.5 million), Florida (3.5 million), New York (2.2 million) and Arizona (1.3 million).

At least half of this surging population are women. Historically, Hispanic women, particularly older women, were underrepresented in the political arena, both as voters and as candidates. However, in recent years, there has been a marked shift. Hispanic women over 40 are now more politically engaged, and their voter turnout rates are steadily increasing. This shift is driven by a combination of factors, including greater access to education, increased political mobilization within Hispanic communities and a growing recognition of the importance of their voices in shaping public policy.

The growing political power of these women over 40 is not just a reflection of demographic trends; it is also a testament to a determination to advocate for the issues that matter most to them. As they continue to organize, mobilize and vote in greater numbers, their influence on the political landscape in California -- and beyond -- is likely to continuously grow.

Top Priorities

The AARP survey reveals that the concerns and priorities for Hispanic/Latina voters aged 40 and above in California vary from the issues prioritized by other demographics. For example, “She’s the Difference: California” data has revealed that these voters assign more importance to family, personal attributes and religion than do other women. In fact, of the women surveyed by AARP about the factors that are most important when considering a candidate for office, Hispanic/ Latina women were twice as likely (16% vs. 8%) as the overall sample to choose “family” as a priority.

Hispanic/Latina women were also far more likely (14% vs. 6%) to focus on personal attributes such as their gender, age or sexual orientation when making their ballot box decisions compared to the overall voting population. Their personal faith or religion was also twice as likely (12% vs 6%) to be a factor of importance when selecting a candidate, compared to the overall sample set.

Comfort level when it comes to personal finances is an issue for Hispanic/Latina voters over 40 as well. More than any other demographic group, these voters are more likely to be concerned about losing their homes. In fact, a full 46% of these women surveyed said they are either “very worried” or “somewhat worried” about the possibility of losing their homes over the next year or so because they cannot afford the monthly rent or mortgage. By comparison, only 22% of white women responded the same way.

Similarly, the Hispanic/Latina women polled referred to their economic status as “just getting by” more frequently than any other voting demographic with a full 35% of them selecting that description of their current financial situation.

These issues - family, personal attributes, religion and economic security - that are more front and center in the minds of this cohort may demonstrate how local political candidates may be able to connect with this increasingly powerful demographic going forward.

Unsurprisingly, immigration is another deeply personal issue for many Hispanic/Latina women over 40, as it directly affects their families, communities and overall quality of life. Many of these women are either immigrants themselves or are closely connected to immigrant communities.

The AARP survey highlights that immigration is a “very important” issue for this demographic. A similar study in 2024 by Unidos US posits that the Hispanic/Latina demographic largely support candidates who advocate for compassionate and fair immigration policies that recognize the contributions of immigrants to the state and address the challenges faced by immigrant families.

The Shifting Power of Hispanic Women Voters

The power of Hispanic women voters aged 40 and above in California has shifted significantly in recent years, driven by a combination of demographic changes, increased political engagement and a growing recognition of their importance in the electoral process. In fact, nearly one in three (29.6%) California registered voters is Latino.

The growing influence of this voting bloc is also reflected in the increasing number of Hispanic/ Latina women running for and being elected to political office. This shift in representation is important not only for their community but also for the broader electorate, as it ensures that the voices and concerns of these women are heard and addressed at the highest levels of government. Hispanic/Latina women over 40 are also becoming more active in political organizing and advocacy.

Grassroots organizations, community groups, and political campaigns are increasingly focusing on mobilizing Hispanic women, recognizing their potential to influence election outcomes. This mobilization is empowering Hispanic/ Latina women to take on leadership roles within their communities and to advocate for the issues that matter most to them.

These women are not just participants in the political process -- they are leaders, advocates and change-makers. Their focus on issues such as health care, economic security, immigration, education, housing and public safety are likely to drive significant societal and policy changes moving forward in California and beyond. As their power continues to grow, so too will their ability to shape the future of the state, ensuring that the state’s policies reflect the values, needs and aspirations of this diverse and vibrant community.

-Paul Williams