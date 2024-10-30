The Mounting Power of California’s Women Voters

The power of women voters in California, particularly those aged 40 and above, has been steadily growing, and today, their influence is at an all-time high. This demographic not only represents a significant portion of the electorate but also carries the potential to shape society in profound ways. AARP’s “She’s the Difference: California” statewide survey sheds light on how the priorities and concerns of these women are evolving, driving their increasing political power and social impact.

Currently, women aged 40 and over make up more than one-third of California voters likely to cast a ballot in November 2024. This group’s sheer size means that its collective voice has the power to sway elections at all levels of government, from local school boards to the governor’s office. AARP’s research series has made it possible to explore the specific priorities and concerns of this impactful demographic. The survey of 1,611 voters in this key group explored views on voting and electoral priorities, housing, long-term care, financial security, and federal programs such as Medicare and Social Security.

The Evolution of Women’s Voting Power in California

To understand the mounting power of women voters today, it’s important to look at the historical context. Women’s suffrage in California was granted in 1911, nearly a decade before the 19th Amendment was ratified nationwide. However, the journey from suffrage to significant political influence has been long and complex. In the mid-20th century, women’s political participation was largely limited by societal expectations. While women did vote, their political power was often diluted by lower voter turnout rates and less engagement in the political process. As more women entered the workforce and gained higher education, their political involvement began to increase, but it wasn’t until the late 20th and early 21st centuries that women, particularly older women, began to emerge as a formidable voting bloc.

The last few decades have seen a significant shift. The rise of the women’s rights movement, the increasing focus on issues such as equality and healthcare, and the growing representation of women in political office have all contributed to the enhanced political power of women voters. Today, women over 40 in California are not just participating in elections - they are leading the charge, often determining the outcomes of key races. A Regional Perspective of National Issues Women’s increased and increasing power at the voting booth is not limited to California.

Women over 50 are in fact high-propensity voters on a national level. U.S. Elections Project data has revealed that voter turnout rates increase with age and women vote at higher rates than men. AARP national polling shows that this year, women over 50 have moved more than any other group of voters, including younger women and men in the same age bracket. And, they moved in presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ favor. In January, women over 50 supported President Joe Biden by three points; by September they supported Harris by 12 points. The Current Landscape: AARP’s Insights into Women Voters Aged 40-Plus AARP’s “She’s the Difference: California” survey highlights several key factors that illustrate the growing power of women voters aged 40 and above. This demographic is not only more engaged than ever before, but their concerns and priorities also reflect broader societal trends that have the potential to drive significant change. One of the most striking findings from the AARP survey is the high level of political engagement among women over 40. This group consistently shows higher voter turnout rates compared to younger demographics. Many of these women have been voting for decades, and their commitment to the electoral process is unwavering. They are not just casual voters - they are informed, passionate and driven by a desire to see meaningful change in their communities. This high level of engagement is partly driven by the fact that women over 40 are more likely to feel the direct impact of government policies, particularly in areas like health care, economic security, and housing. They are also more likely to be caregivers, responsible for the well-being of both older and younger generations, further amplifying their interest in political outcomes.

Shaping the Agenda: Key Issues of Concern for Women in California

AARP ‘s survey underscores that the issues most important to women over 40 are also some of the most pressing challenges facing California today. Their focus on health care, financial security, housing, climate change and public safety reflects both personal concerns and a broader awareness of the societal challenges that need to be addressed. Eighty-five percent of women voters over the age of 40 say threats to democracy are either “the most important” or “a very important” issue motivating them to vote, with financial security being almost equally important.

The top issues concerning them are: • Threats to democracy (85%) • Voting rights (84%) • Jobs and the economy (84%) • Education (83%) • Division in the country (82%) • Inflation and rising prices (81%) • Gun violence (80%)

Even though immigration (70%) and climate change (65%) don’t rank as high on the priority scale as the seven categories listed above, the majority of women still consider these issues “very important.” When compared to the nationwide electorate, California women are significantly more likely to worry about issues such as jobs and the economy (84% vs. 66%), the cost of housing (76% vs. 63%), racism (71% vs. 59%) and climate change (65% vs. 54%).

Among women, partisan affiliation certainly drives differences in voters’ priorities. Top priorities by partisan affiliation include:

• Democrats: Gun violence (94%), threats to democracy (90%) and voting rights (90%) • Independents: Jobs and the economy (87%), inflation and rising prices (84%) education (82%) and crime (82%) • Republicans: Inflation and rising prices (93%), crime (92%) and election security (90%).

The Potential for Society-Altering Effects

As the influence of women voters aged 40 and above in California continues to increase, the issues they care about will likely become central to the political agenda, not just in California but across the nation. Policy Changes: The focus on health care, economic security, housing and social justice is likely to result in significant policy shifts. As these women continue to advocate for change, we can expect to see more comprehensive health care reforms, stronger protections for working families, expanded affordable housing initiatives, and increased attention to issues of equity and justice.

Shaping the Political Landscape: The mounting power of women over 40 is also likely to reshape the political landscape. Candidates who fail to address their concerns may find it increasingly difficult to win elections, while those who champion the issues important to this demographic will likely gain their support and, with it, a significant electoral advantage. Cultural Shifts: Beyond policy, the influence of women over 40 is also driving cultural shifts.

Their commitment to values like community, equity, and justice is helping to redefine what it means to be a leader and a citizen in California. As their voices grow louder, we can likely expect to see a more inclusive and compassionate political culture emerge.

The Rise of California’s Women Voters

The AARP’s “She’s the Difference: California” survey reveals that these women are not just voters - they are change-makers. Their focus on critical issues, driven by a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to their families and communities, positions them as a driving force in the state’s future. As their power continues to grow, so too will their ability to bring about the society-altering changes that they believe are necessary for a better, more just and equitable California.

-Paul Williams