Beauty-Stem Charity Gala in Beverly Hills Unites Stars and Philanthropists for Stem Cell Breakthroughs and Cancer Support 

Today, a grand charity gala organized by Beauty-Stem, a subsidiary of Power-Stem Biomedical, took center stage in Beverly Hills, attracting numerous renowned philanthropists and public figures committed to advancements in stem cell technology and supporting the American Cancer Society, including Kathryn Morris, Victoria Summer, Chéri Ballinger and Birgit Muller. The gala showcased the groundbreaking CD34 Nu-Signals® oral stem cell supplement. This product is designed to enhance immunity and promote self-renewal, bringing hope to cancer survivors and anti-aging enthusiasts alike.

Kathryn Morris’s Journey: An Actress’s Transformation from Fatigue to Vitality

Internationally renowned actress and philanthropist Kathryn Morris captivated the audience with her heartfelt story. Known for her powerful on-screen roles, Kathryn shared the intense demands of her personal life – raising twin autistic sons as a single mother for over ten years. The experience left her feeling drained and aged beyond her years.

But since beginning her journey with CD34 Nu-Signals®, she has regained her strength, and is once again present for her family and fulfilling her role as the Founder of her company, “The Savants,” and their extended charity work within the organization, Kathryn said. Her story of personal transformation touched every heart in the room.

Victoria Summer: An Actress and Ambassador’s Pursuit of Natural Health

The evening’s host, international film star and singer Victoria Summer, who also serves as a global ambassador for Teen Cancer America, took the stage with a message of wellness and balance. Known for her poise and grace on screen, Victoria revealed her own journey toward holistic health, made essential by the pressures of her career. She shared how CD34 Nu-Signals® became her daily go-to for natural, vegan health support without side effects. “It’s an irreplaceable part of my life now,” she said, her elegance and sincerity embodying the product’s promise.

The Vision Behind CD34 Nu-Signals®: A Journey of Dedication and Discovery

The CD34 Nu-Signals® supplement is a product of more than 20 years of dedicated research by Power-Stem Biomedical President and Chief Developer, Dr. Chai-Ching Lin, whose team, consisting of MDs, PhDs, and top college professors, has brought

this revolutionary formula to FDA certification. Dr. Sahar Lashin MD, PhD, founder of IntegrUtopia, highlighted the power of CD34 in supporting tissue repair, immune enhancement, and anti-aging as a groundbreaking advancement in cancer prevention and regenerative medicine.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the American Cancer Society, supporting its mission to prevent cancer, save lives, and improve the lives of cancer patients and their families through research, education, and advocacy. Power-Stem Biomedical Group has been steadfast in its mission to elevate health, prevent disease and promote quality living through pioneering stem cell research and education.

This remarkable charity event has marked a new milestone for Beauty-Stem Biomedical in the realms of healthcare and philanthropy. Beauty-Stem is committed to advancing stem cell regenerative technology, spreading hope and health to even more people worldwide.