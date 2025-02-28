Defender Introduces Continuous Wound Management (CWM) with the Smart Boot™

Defender’s Smart Boot™ leverages advanced offloading technology with real-time remote monitoring to revolutionize DFU care aid in and improving patient outcomes.

Defender has unveiled the Smart Boot™, an intelligent protective device that reduces forces on the foot to aid in wound healing and monitors patient compliance in real-time. This innovation represents a major step in reducing complications of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), which are a leading cause of lower limb amputations worldwide.

The Smart Boot™ merges the Foot Defender®, a scientifically designed protective boot engineered to minimize forces applied to the foot, with patient monitoring wearable technology. Powered by Sensoria’s AI-driven software on Microsoft Azure’s cloud platform, patients receive coaching via an app that tracks steps taken, active minutes, rest time, and compliance. These real-time updates are sent to their physician’s clinical dashboard, allowing for treatment plan adjustments and interventions before complications arise.

The Smart Boot™ connects to a smartwatch app via Bluetooth, monitoring whether the patient is adhering to the treatment protocol. If not, the system triggers feedback to the smartwatch. The AI-driven auto-alert system prompts patients with messages like: “Why did you take off your boot? Are you going to sleep?” For more serious cases, the system enables nurse calls, telehealth visits, or home care interventions.

The Smart Boot™ sensors offer 98.8% accuracy in tracking patient activity and compliance. It’s attached to the boot unlike traditional wearable monitors worn on the wrist, making it nearly impossible to move without detection. Its continuous electrical loop sensor also ensures uninterrupted data collection. It allows patients to maintain mobility – a feature irremovable devices such as casts can’t offer.

A medical review underscores the potential of smart sensor technologies in enhancing adherence.

“Patients adhere to protocols when they feel involved in their treatment,” says Dr. Jason Hanft, Defender CEO. “When they receive real-time feedback and encouragement, we see outcomes that forced compliance can’t provide.” The Smart Boot™’s balance of comfort, compliance, and clinical efficacy has demonstrated superior wound healing rates to an irremovable device for the first time in history.

The Smart Boot™ and CWM can improve DFU management by empowering patients and physicians. Defender works on a direct-to-patient subscription model to deliver this innovative care to the patient. The company aims to make cutting-edge care more accessible and affordable.

*This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.