New Mobility For SoCal

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, Sony Honda Mobility Inc. (SHM) introduced the world to its first automobile offering, the AFEELA 1. For many in attendance, there was only one follow-up question: “Where can I get one?”

The answer is right here in Southern California. The innovative vehicle, born of a collaboration between electronics giant Sony and longtime auto manufacturer Honda, AFEELA 1 is now available to experience at their new location in the Century City Westfield Plaza for a six-month showcase (with reservations now available online and deliveries beginning by mid-2026). California residents are the only people on the planet who can reserve the AFEELA 1, making this an exclusive opportunity for the state’s drivers to experience the future of mobility before the company expands. But what makes AFEELA 1 - and its upending of the typical driving experience – so special?

Rethinking Driving

AFEELA 1 is not just a car; it’s a bold reimagining of the relationship between people and mobility. A seamless blend of advanced driving software, hardware, entertainment options and sustainably sourced materials, SHM has crafted a vehicle that promises to grow with its users and offer a next-level driving experience. It isn’t about getting from point A to point B; it’s about creating a journey that’s safe, secure and less stressful, thanks to its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a bevy of interactive features designed for communication and entertainment.

Mobility as a Creative Entertainment Space

AFEELA 1 revolutionizes driver and passenger experience. A design philosophy underscoring driver and passenger experience creates stunning visuals and audioscapes. The Panoramic Screen offers high levels of visibility, intuitive operation and both on-road information and entertainment. Sony’s advanced 360 Spatial Sound technology offers immersive audio experiences and passengers can enjoy videos, music and content. The entire interior functions like an immersive private theater.

Innovation also lies in its Intelligent Drive system, powered by 40 sensors on the vehicle and optimized by AI technology. Views of system information are unencumbered due to the uniquely shaped steering wheel and safety features even include a weather-proof digital rearview mirror.

A Design Philosophy Creating Universal Ability

AFEELA 1’s design philosophy centers around the harmony you’d expect from the collaboration between the two companies, with a flowing “oval” theme that permeates both its exterior and interior. A sleek shape offers a timeless-yet-modern sensibility that defies the passé. The tech collaboration between Sony and Honda is apparent even on walkup to the AFEELA 1, as the front “Media Bar” allows for owner customization, displaying messages to drivers and others and allowing individual personalities to shine. While luxe in feel, approximately 70% of the interior surfaces in the AFEELA 1, including seats, door skins, the dashboard and even mats are made from plant-derived and recycled sources, underscoring SHM’s commitment to sustainability.

The Power of Choice

AFEELA 1 is now available in two trims: Origin (which starts at $89,900) and Signature, the latter featuring 21-inch wheels, a rear entertainment system, a Center Camera Monitoring System and starting at $102,900 - either can be reserved exclusively by California customers now for a fully refundable $200 fee. Both price points include a complimentary three-year subscription to several features, including the company’s Level 2-plus driver assist and an AI-powered personal assistant.

As a bonus for U.S. buyers, the vehicle is compatible with the North American Charging Standard (NACS), ensuring ease of charging anywhere. The launch colors include Core Black, Tidal Gray and Calm White.

A California-Based Beginning

SHM launching its first Southern California showroom in Century City demonstrates the company’s belief in the state’s forward-thinking focus on mobility. In addition, locations in Torrance and Fremont are opening AFEELA Studios and Delivery Hubs in the second half of the year, with much fanfare surrounding both locations.

As AFEELA 1 prepares to make its mark on California, it stands as a testament to what can be achieved with innovation and willing early adopters. For those looking to be part of this exciting journey, the doors are now open for reservations, heralding the arrival of a new chapter in the story of mobility.

Make a demo appointment at the Century City showroom here.

Reserve your AFEELA 1 here.