Suntory: Inspiring the Brilliance of Life

Even if you didn’t know that Japan had a thriving spirits industry, you’ve likely heard of Suntory .

That is because for more than 100 years, Suntory, the pioneer in Japanese whisky, has aimed to inspire the brilliance of life by creating rich experiences for people in harmony with nature. The company strives to create quality products that enrich life, making every day brighter and more vibrant for everyone they work with and serve.

As a global leader in the beverage industry, Suntory Group offers a uniquely diverse portfolio of products, from award-winning Japanese whiskies Yamazaki and Hibiki , iconic American whiskies Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark , canned ready-to-drink (RTD) -196 , The Premium Malt’s beer, Japanese wine Tomi, and the world-famous Château Lagrange. Suntory’s brand collection also includes non-alcoholic favorites Orangina, BOSS coffee , Suntory All Free , TEA+ Oolong Tea and V energy drink.

Founded as a family-owned business in 1899 in Osaka, Japan, Suntory Group has grown into a global company operating throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania. Its philisophy is best summed up by its founder, Shinjiro Torii, as “Yatte Minahare!” – or the spirit of dreaming big, refusing to fear failure and to find new paths and avenues for growth.

The Visionary Path of Shinjiro Torii

In 1923, Shinjiro Torii set out to revolutionize Japanese spirits by crafting whisky tailored to Japanese tastes. Building on the success of Akadama Port Wine, Torii sought to create a domestic alternative to imported Western liquors. After traveling across Japan in search of the ideal distillery location, he chose Yamazaki, located southwest of Kyoto, known for its high-quality water and connection to nature, laying the foundation for Japan’s first malt whisky.

The first Suntory distillery in Yamazaki. (All photos courtesy of Suntory)

Torii’s early efforts were met with skepticism, as years of meticulous work at the Yamazaki distillery yielded no products. His first release, Shirofuda in 1929, failed to gain traction, but his dedication never wavered. Tirelessly experimenting, often waking in the night to jot down ideas for new blends, Torii perfected his craft through relentless trial and error. This pursuit of excellence led to the launch of Suntory Whisky, widely known as Kakubin, in 1937, which became an instant success and helped establish Japanese whisky culture. This milestone marked not only a triumph for Suntory but also a testament to Monozukuri – the Japanese spirit of craftsmanship – that continues to inspire Suntory’s innovations today.

The Rise of Highball Culture

In the 1950s, as Japan experienced rapid postwar economic growth, Suntory introduced “Torys Bars” in entertainment districts nationwide. These bars quickly became popular after-work destinations for office workers seeking a casual drink. At Torys Bars, patrons enjoyed “Torys,” a whisky brand designed to be affordable for everyday consumers. These bars played a pivotal role in democratizing whisky in Japan, transforming it from a luxury item into a more accessible beverage. The introduction of the “highball” – a refreshing mix of whisky and soda water – further broadened its appeal, making whisky an easygoing and approachable choice for a wider audience.

Despite whisky’s initial rise in popularity, by 2007, Japan’s whisky market had shrunk to a fraction of its peak. Whisky was perceived as outdated – an expensive drink favored by older men – and struggled to compete with more affordable and trendier lower-alcohol options. In response, Suntory launched the “Highball Revival Project” in 2008, aiming to reintroduce highballs as a modern, versatile and affordable option for younger drinkers.

“To inspire the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature.”

Leveraging its iconic “Kakubin” whisky, the company introduced the Kaku mug for beer-style serving and worked to popularize highballs in izakayas. Early challenges, including inconsistent preparation and limited consumer awareness, prompted Suntory to develop standardized methods and the “Highball Tower” dispenser, ensuring a consistently perfect mix. By 2009, the number of restaurants and bars serving highballs grew from 15,000 to 60,000, while recognition among young consumers surged to 80%. Sales of “Kakubin” whisky increased tenfold, solidifying highballs as a cultural phenomenon and revitalizing Japan’s whisky market.

Pioneering Ready-to-Drink Excellence

Building on the success of the products, like Kaku Highballs, which modernized whisky consumption and redefined casual drinking culture, Suntory continued to innovate their growing product portfolio by expanding the ready-to-drink category which ultimately led to the launch of -196 (minus one nine six) in 2005.

This now iconic canned drink quickly gained popularity for its exceptional quality and unique production process. Named after the company’s proprietary FCI (Freeze Crush Infusion) technology: This unique technology, freezes the whole fruit by using liquid nitrogen at -196 degrees Celsius then crushes and infuses it with vodka, delivering naturally bold and satisfying fruit flavors. The result is a crisp, vibrant beverage that has captivated a diverse range of consumers. Suntory began exporting -196 to other parts of Asia in 2020 and introduced tailored versions in Australia in 2021 and China in 2023, adapting flavors and alcohol-by-volume (ABV) levels to fit local preferences. Now available in the U.S., the global expansion of -196 has further established Suntory as a leader in the RTD market.

The Next RTD Innovation

Guided by the same sense of ambition exemplified by its founder Shinjiro Torii, Suntory has set a new goal to become the No. 1 global leader by 2030, by when the market is estimated to reach nearly $50 billion USD. With products like -196 paving the way, the journey towards perfection continues with the launch of MARU-HI .

Set to debut in California in January 2025, MARU-HI will be available in traditional citrus flavor, a subtle lemon-lime blend at 5% ABV, delivering a unique and refreshing drinking experience that embodies the essence of Japan’s izakaya culture.

Much like Torii’s aspiration to create authentic Japanese whisky, MARU-HI aims to bring genuine Japanese flavors to the U.S. RTD market.

“Our company possesses superior liquid design skills and craftsmanship cultivated through more than 100 years of spirits and liqueurs production, as well as the RTD business expertise acquired in Japan, an advanced and matured RTD market,” said Sho Semba, Suntory RTD Company president, in an earlier statement. To continue to advance and pursue the goal of becoming the number one RTD company by 2030, “we will leverage Suntory Group’s global platform and our strength to expand our products and business around the world,” he continued.

It’s this relentless entrepreneurial spirit and ambition to inspire the brilliance of life by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature that continues to guide Suntory’s pursuit to create innovations that connect cultures and bring people together.