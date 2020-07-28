2020 baseball preview with Bill Shaikin

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is finally here. The Dodgers’ opener is Thursday, against their arch rival, the San Francisco Giants. The Angels play the following day in Oakland.



LA Times baseball writer Bill Shaikin Zoomed in to preview two teams and tell us how this year is going to be different.