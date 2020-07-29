Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Addressing racism in the music industry
Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM/10PM on channel 1 on Spectrum News 1, and on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99.

July 29, 2020
1:45 PM
Just a few years ago, Kacy Swain was starting for the UCLA women’s basketball team, helping lead the Bruins to the NCAA tournament not once, but twice.

Now, she’s taking on a much different role off the court.

Kacy joined us to talk about how she’s combating systemic racism in the music industry.
SportsEntertainment & Arts