Addressing racism in the music industry

Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM/10PM on channel 1 on Spectrum News 1, and on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99.

Just a few years ago, Kacy Swain was starting for the UCLA women’s basketball team, helping lead the Bruins to the NCAA tournament not once, but twice.



Now, she’s taking on a much different role off the court.



Kacy joined us to talk about how she’s combating systemic racism in the music industry.