COVID-19’s impact on athletes

Aug. 12, 2020
1:03 PM
Last week, the NBA returned to the court—resuming its season in a bubble at the Disney Sports Complex in Orlando. If all goes well, a new champion will be crowned in early October.

LA Times’ Andrew Greif writes the biggest obstacle facing each team isn’t the opponents they play, but COVID-19. Andrew joining us from inside the bubble in Orlando.
