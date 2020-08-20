Jackie Robinson jazz

Watch LA Times Today at 7 PM on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1, on Cox systems in Palos Verdes and Orange County on channel 99, and live stream on the Spectrum News App.

Recently we lost one of baseball’s biggest fans. Terry Cannon died of cancer at his home in Pasadena. He was 66.



Terry was the founder of The Baseball Reliquary—a museum for some of the more unusual artifacts from baseball.



We talked to Terry last year, when he commissioned a musical tribute for Jackie Robinson’s 100th birthday. It’s a story worth re-visiting.