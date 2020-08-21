Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Shawn Porter takes part in a sparring session with his father
Boxer Shawn Porter knows how to pack a punch, but that isn’t stopping his father, Kenny, from entering the ring to take part in sparring sessions with his son.

Aug. 21, 2020
9:36 AM
