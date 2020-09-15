Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers’ Connor Joe battles cancer
Dodgers’ Connor Joe battles cancer

Sep. 15, 2020
11:59 AM
When Connor Joe reported to Dodgers’ spring training in February, he felt that he was in the best shape of his life.

But during a routine team physical, doctors discovered a cyst—which was eventually diagnosed as testicular cancer.

His entire world changed in an instant. The 27-year-old had been set to battle pitchers, but instead he was battling cancer.
