Dodgers’ Connor Joe battles cancer

When Connor Joe reported to Dodgers’ spring training in February, he felt that he was in the best shape of his life.



But during a routine team physical, doctors discovered a cyst—which was eventually diagnosed as testicular cancer.



His entire world changed in an instant. The 27-year-old had been set to battle pitchers, but instead he was battling cancer.