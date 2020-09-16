Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
VIDEO | 06:17
Haudenosaunee lacrosse team fights for respect and inclusion
Share
Sports

Haudenosaunee lacrosse team fights for respect and inclusion

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Sep. 16, 2020
12:21 PM
Share
Lacrosse is the oldest organized sport in North America, first played by indigenous tribes as early as 1100 AD.

But LA Times reporter David Wharton writes that the sport invented by the Haudenosaunee people nearly a thousand years ago, is now trying to keep them out.
Sports