LA Times Today: The legacy of Mabel Fairbanks

Mabel Fairbanks was an ice skating pioneer in the 1930s. But, because she was Black and Seminole, she wasn’t allowed to compete for a berth on the US Olympic team.



Fairbanks eventually went into coaching and became the first Black person elected to the US figure skating hall of fame.



One of her students was Tai Babilonia who joins us now.