LA Times Today: Social justice bike trip

The election is just over a month away and it feels like our country is divided in ways we haven’t seen in our lifetime.



But a local trainer and social justice activist named Seth Gottesdiener wants to show we are more together than we are apart.



He has embarked on a cross-country bike trip to shoot a documentary and to better understand America. He joined us from Albuquerque to talk about his experience.