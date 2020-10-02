LA Times Today: Dodgers and Lakers in the playoffs

Wednesday night was an L.A . sports fan dream scenario. The Lakers opened up the NBA finals with a big win over the Miami Heat. The Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of their playoff series.



L.A. Times LZ Granderson writes, in a year to forget, this is a welcome distraction to remember.