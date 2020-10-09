Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson talks about returning to practice
Sports

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson speaks to reporters about practicing for the first time since returning from the COVID-19 shutdown and what he has done to stay prepared for the season.

Oct. 9, 2020
3:48 PM
