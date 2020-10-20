LA Times Today: Column One - L.A.'s last great sports weekend

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

This is a strange time to be an L.A. sports fan.



The Lakers won a championship that was played in Orlando. The Dodgers are in the World Series, which is taking place in Arlington, Texas. The Rams and Chargers are playing in an empty stadium.



As L.A. Times reporter Brady McCullough reminds us, the last “normal” sports weekend in Southern California was in early March.