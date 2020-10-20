LA Times Today: World Series preview

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The Dodgers are World Series bound for the third time in four years.



The boys in blue rallied from a three-to-one series deficit to knock off the Atlanta Braves and will face the Tampa Bay Rays for the championship.



Game one is Tuesday night at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.



LA Times sports and culture columnist LZ Granderson joins me for a preview.